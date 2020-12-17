Nixon named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

"But, for me, personally, I just want to win. That’s my goal when I get here every day, every morning. When I get to this building, I want to go out with my team. The awards will come later.”

NFL prospect

Nixon, who began his career at Iowa last season after spending one year at Iowa Western Community College, has another year of eligibility left with the Hawkeyes. But his performance this season has made the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder a legitimate prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft should he choose to declare after this season.

On Nov. 27, Dan Schmelzer of nflmocks.com wrote this about Nixon: "This prospect shows an impressive combination of quickness and power in the middle of the defensive line. He is extremely quick off of the ball and shows impressive upfield burst at all times. He is an explosive defensive tackle who also shows strong hands and has a knack for shedding blocks.

"... While he is at his best as a one-gap penetrator, Nixon can sink and hold his own as a two-gap defender as well. His scheme versatility and ability to impact the game in a variety of ways will prove to be extremely valuable at the next level."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.