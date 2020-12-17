Nixon named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

In the long football tradition at the University of Iowa, Kenosha product Daviyon Nixon accomplished a program first Wednesday.
Nixon, a junior defensive lineman who graduated from Indian Trail in 2017, was named the Big Ten Conference Bronco Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, becoming the first Hawkeye ever to earn both awards in the same season.
The Big Ten announced the awards Wednesday.
Additionally, Nixon received first-team All-Big Ten accolades by the league's coaches and media.
"Special salute to Daviyon Nixon to be the (top) defensive player in the conference and also the (top) defensive lineman in the conference," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a story by Jeff Johnson of The (Iowa) Gazette. "That is a tremendous accomplishment and speaks to his improvement over 12 months' time. Just really worked hard and has played at an extremely high level."
It's the first career postseason honors for Nixon, who's tied for the Big Ten lead with teammate Chauncey Golston with 5.5 sacks and leads the conference with 13.5 tackles for loss. Nixon's 45 total tackles are also tied for fourth on the team.
Nixon's biggest season highlight came on Nov. 21 at Penn State when he returned an interception 71 yards for his first career touchdown. In the Hawkeyes' 28-7 win over Wisconsin on Saturday in Iowa City, Nixon had eight total tackles, including 0.5 for loss, and recovered a fumble against his home-state team.
Hawkeyes hot
Iowa has won six straight games to improve to 6-2 overall and was ranked No. 16 in the latest College Football Playoff poll. The Hawkeyes' defense is allowing just 16 points per game.
Unfortunately, Iowa had its regular-season finale against Michigan on Saturday cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns with Michigan's football program. The Hawkeyes will learn their bowl destination on Sunday.
For Nixon, Wednesday's awards were the first of what could be a major awards season.
He's one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the most outstanding defensive player in college football and one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's best interior lineman on offense or defense.
Three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced Monday and three semifinalists for the Outland Trophy will be announced Tuesday. The winner of both awards will be announced Jan. 7 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.
Nixon told the The Gazette that while the awards recognition is nice, what he really cares about is winning.
“Honestly, the awards, they’re very special to me,” Nixon said. “I’m more than happy to be part of these awards, being a semifinalist and things like that.
"But, for me, personally, I just want to win. That’s my goal when I get here every day, every morning. When I get to this building, I want to go out with my team. The awards will come later.”
NFL prospect
Nixon, who began his career at Iowa last season after spending one year at Iowa Western Community College, has another year of eligibility left with the Hawkeyes. But his performance this season has made the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder a legitimate prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft should he choose to declare after this season.
On Nov. 27, Dan Schmelzer of nflmocks.com wrote this about Nixon: "This prospect shows an impressive combination of quickness and power in the middle of the defensive line. He is extremely quick off of the ball and shows impressive upfield burst at all times. He is an explosive defensive tackle who also shows strong hands and has a knack for shedding blocks.
"... While he is at his best as a one-gap penetrator, Nixon can sink and hold his own as a two-gap defender as well. His scheme versatility and ability to impact the game in a variety of ways will prove to be extremely valuable at the next level."
