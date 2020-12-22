Nixon named finalist for Outland Trophy

Nixon’s biggest season highlight came on Nov. 21 at Penn State when he returned an interception 71 yards for his first career touchdown.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In large part due to Nixon's performance, the Hawkeyes rank second in the Big Ten and 11th in the nation in total defense.

Iowa, ranked 15th nationally, is scheduled to face Missouri in the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tenn.

On Monday, however, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement the Hawkeyes would put all football activities on hold for at least five days due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The team still hopes to play in its bowl game.

Rising NFL prospect

Nixon, who began his career at Iowa last season after spending one year at Iowa Western Community College, has another year of eligibility left with the Hawkeyes. But his performance this season has made the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder a serious prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft should he choose to declare after this season.

Nixon's stock soared to new heights last week when ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the No. 10 overall draft-eligible prospect and the No. 1 defensive tackle for 2021.