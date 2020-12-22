Nixon named finalist for Outland Trophy

Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon is still in the running for a major college football award.
On Tuesday, Nixon — a junior defensive lineman at the University of Iowa — was named one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, which the Football Writers Association of America awards to the nation's best interior lineman on offense or defense.
The field was winnowed Tuesday from six semifinalists down to three finalists, Nixon, Liam Eichenberg of Notre Dame and Alex Leatherwood of Alabama. The winner will be announced Jan. 7 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.
Nixon is the only defensive lineman of the three finalists. Over the last 20 years, only seven defensive linemen have won the Outland Trophy.
Nixon, who graduated from Indian Trail in 2017, was also one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's most outstanding defensive player, but he was not among the three finalists for that honor when they were announced Tuesday. Last week, Nixon was named the Big Ten Conference Bronco Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, becoming the first Hawkeye to win both honors in the same season.
Nixon is the also only player in the nation to be named a finalist or semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, the Bednarik Award and the Nagurski Trophy. He leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), is tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5) and has the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).
Nixon’s biggest season highlight came on Nov. 21 at Penn State when he returned an interception 71 yards for his first career touchdown.
In large part due to Nixon's performance, the Hawkeyes rank second in the Big Ten and 11th in the nation in total defense.
Iowa, ranked 15th nationally, is scheduled to face Missouri in the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tenn.
On Monday, however, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement the Hawkeyes would put all football activities on hold for at least five days due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The team still hopes to play in its bowl game.
Rising NFL prospect
Nixon, who began his career at Iowa last season after spending one year at Iowa Western Community College, has another year of eligibility left with the Hawkeyes. But his performance this season has made the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder a serious prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft should he choose to declare after this season.
Nixon's stock soared to new heights last week when ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the No. 10 overall draft-eligible prospect and the No. 1 defensive tackle for 2021.
Said Kiper on Twitter: "A junior college transfer who made only one start for the Hawkeyes last season, I was waiting to add Nixon to my rankings. I can't wait any longer, though, because he has been one of the most dominant and disruptive players in the country in 2020. Just watch his athleticism on this pick-six (vs. Penn State). He looks like a tight end running the ball, except he weighs 300 pounds.
"Nixon has really come into his own this season, racking up 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He has some pass-rushing moves from the interior. He has a big wingspan. He's great against the run. Nixon is my new No. 1 defensive tackle."