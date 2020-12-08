Nixon named semifinalist for two major college football awards

Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon has been named a semifinalist for two major college football awards.

On Monday, the University of Iowa junior defensive lineman was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.

Nixon was also named one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, the Pro Football Writers Association of America announced Monday. The Outland Trophy is presented to the nation's best interior lineman on offense or defense.

Nixon is the only player from the Big Ten and one of six defensive linemen to be named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. He's the first Iowa player to be named a semifinalist for that award since current Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell and current Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson in 2017.

Among Outland Trophy semifinalists, meanwhile, Nixon is the only defensive lineman on the six-man list. Only seven defensive linemen have won the award over the last 20 years.

Nixon has had a magnificent season for an Iowa defense that's preparing to face Wisconsin on Saturday in Iowa City.