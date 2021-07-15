Northwoods League: Behind Kosowsky, Kingfish shut out Jackrabbits, take over first place

For the time being, the Kenosha Kingfish are in first place.

Behind a terrific pitching performance from starter Joey Kosowsky and relievers Randon Dauman and Nick Meyer, the Kingfish shut out the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 3-0, in the first game of a Northwoods League doubleheader today at Simmons Field. The game was played to nine innings.

With the win, the Kingfish improved to 7-4 in the season's second half and 26-19 overall, edging ahead of the Jackrabbits (6-4, 26-20) by a half-game for first place in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division in both the second half and overall standings, going into tonight's games. The first-half champion Traverse City Pit Spitters (26-20) were also a half-game back in the overall division standings going into tonight.

The Kingfish and Jackrabbits are scheduled to begin the second game of their doubleheader at 6 p.m. before completing their key four-game series at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

In Thursday's opener, Kosowsky, a right-hander from Farleigh Dickinson, improved his record to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.30 with six shutout innings. He allowed three hits and two walks and struck out six.

Dauman then pitched two innings of scoreless relief and Meyer worked around two walks in the top of the ninth to record his sixth save.