Northwoods League: Behind Stephenson's 7 RBI, Kingfish bats awaken in much-needed win

Scoreless through five innings Friday night, the Kenosha Kingfish badly needed to get some offense going against the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
They did just that, and the result was perhaps the most much-needed win of the season.
Led by right fielder Luke Stephenson's seven RBI, which tied a single-game team record, the Kingfish tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth and blew the game open with six more in the seventh en route to a 12-0 Northwoods League shutout of the Pit Spitters at Simmons Field.
After losing the first three games of the teams' four-game series — two in Traverse City and two in Kenosha — by a total of six runs, including two one-run defeats, the Kingfish managed to snag a win in the final regular-season game of the season between the NWL Great Lakes East Division rivals.
The Kingfish are hoping that win leads to a hot streak, which they'll need over the season's final two weeks if they want to reach the playoffs.
Entering Saturday's games, Kenosha (13-11 second half, 32-26 overall) remained four games back of the first-place Kokomo Jackrabbits (16-6, 36-22) in both the second half and overall standings of the Great Lakes East Division. The first-half champion Pit Spitters (13-9, 34-24) were a game ahead of the Kingfish in the second-half standings and two games ahead in the overall standings.
With Traverse City already in the postseason, the second-half champion will also reach the playoffs out of the division. If the Pit Spitters also win the second-half title, however, then the team with the next-best overall record gets in.
With a lot of work left to do, the Kingfish continued their critical six-game homestand on Saturday night against the Kalamazoo Growlers, a game that ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. They'll conclude their two-game set with the Growlers at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, followed by a make-or-break two-game set against Kokomo on Monday and Wednesday.
Tuesday's Major League Dreams Showcase will break up that series.
Stephenson drives in seven
In Friday's victory, Stephenson (Elon University) racked up a record-tying seven RBI in breaking the game wide open for the Kingfish.
He hit a two-run single to right in the bottom of the sixth that gave Kenosha a 3-0 lead, then he blasted a grand slam to left in the seventh that stretched the lead to 9-0. For good measure, Stephenson picked up another RBI on a bases-loaded walk in Kenosha's three-run eighth.
Leadoff hitter McKay Barney, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs, Vince Bianchina went 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs in the No. 2 spot, Chase Estep finished 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs and an RBI from the cleanup spot and Wyatt Crenshaw scored three runs and drove in two.
On the mound, right-handed starter Bryant Bagshaw (Minot State) improved to 2-0 and kept the game scoreless while the Kingfish were waiting for their offense to arrive. He worked seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
Matt Zahora then worked two scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit with a two walks and four strikeouts, to complete the shutout.