Northwoods League: Behind Stephenson's 7 RBI, Kingfish bats awaken in much-needed win

Scoreless through five innings Friday night, the Kenosha Kingfish badly needed to get some offense going against the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

They did just that, and the result was perhaps the most much-needed win of the season.

Led by right fielder Luke Stephenson's seven RBI, which tied a single-game team record, the Kingfish tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth and blew the game open with six more in the seventh en route to a 12-0 Northwoods League shutout of the Pit Spitters at Simmons Field.

After losing the first three games of the teams' four-game series — two in Traverse City and two in Kenosha — by a total of six runs, including two one-run defeats, the Kingfish managed to snag a win in the final regular-season game of the season between the NWL Great Lakes East Division rivals.

The Kingfish are hoping that win leads to a hot streak, which they'll need over the season's final two weeks if they want to reach the playoffs.