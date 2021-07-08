Northwoods League: College perfect game still fresh for Kingfish standout hurler Brock Weirather

"The environment, there's just nothing like it," Weirather said. "I love this place so much. I love our team, our coaching staff. I love Kenosha. It's a great place to play at. The fans come out here and have so much fun. It makes the players want to play so much more. It makes it so much more fun."

When the summer season ends next month, Weirather then will turn his attention to the next challenge, competing at the Division I level.

He can't wait to get there.

"I'm so excited," Weirather said. "The University of Richmond is one of the most beautiful campuses I've ever seen in my life. The coaching staff has been so welcoming. I'm so excited to be a part of the program itself.

"Playing in the Northwoods, you get to play against Division I guys all the time. I think it's going to be a pretty easy transition. I'm excited just to get on the field and do what I can do and help the team in any way I can."

Starting with a sweep

As for the Kingfish, they improved to 2-0 in the season's second half and 21-15 overall by rallying with four runs in the bottom of the sixth and two in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday night for a 7-4 victory and a two-game sweep of the Rivets at Simmons Field.