Northwoods League: College perfect game still fresh for Kingfish standout hurler Brock Weirather

Late in his spring season at Grinnell College (Iowa), Kenosha Kingfish starting pitcher Brock Weirather etched his name in the NCAA Division III record books with a perfect game.
And through the first half of his second summer with the Kingfish, he hasn't missed a beat.
Weirather entered the season's second half this week among the Northwoods League leaders in several pitching categories and continues to anchor the Kingfish pitching staff.
As well as things have continued to develop here, the right-handed pitcher still holds that Sunday afternoon contest on April 25 against Knox College as an all-time memory that may never fade.
Weirather, who has since transferred to the Division I University of Richmond (Va.), where he'll compete next spring, needed just 83 pitches to complete the Grinnell program's second-ever perfect game in a 13-0 victory over Knox.
Weirather struck out 14 batters, the fifth-highest total in program history. He also had a monster weekend at the plate, with nine hits overall, including a home run, triple, double, eight RBI and seven runs scored.
For his efforts in that perfect game, Weirather was named the Division III Pitcher of the Week by the National College Baseball Writers Association.
Weirather won't soon forget that perfect day on the mound.
"That was probably the best moment of my entire life," he said during Kenosha's batting practice Tuesday at Simmons Field before the Kingfish opened the second half of their season against the Rockford Rivets. "I did not think that something like that was possible. It was probably the best game I've ever pitched in my life. It was one of the coolest moments.
"My dad was there. My cousin was there. It was extremely fun."
As that historic game — which was the 18th perfect game in Division III baseball since 2007 — progressed, Weirather said the traditional superstitions among his teammates began to unfold.
By about the fourth inning, nobody would speak to him on the bench, Weirather said, because they knew what could be unfolding right before their eyes.
"No one was even talking to me," he said. "I was alone on one edge of the bench sitting down. I was like, 'Holy cow, is this actually happening?' By the last inning, my hand was shaking, and (I told myself), 'Just keep throwing strikes right now, and hopefully it works out.' And it did.
"My teammates came out and did a dogpile (on the mound). It was very special."
Great start
As for his current situation with the Kingfish, the first half couldn't have gone much better for Weirather, the team's opening-day starter on May 31.
Weirather led the Northwoods League in the first half with an 0.95 ERA, was tied for second in innings pitched (38), tied for second in wins (four) and allowed just 22 hits, eight walks and seven runs, of which just four were earned.
Weirather was the scheduled starter for Kenosha's road game against the Green Bay Booyah on Thursday night. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.
"It's been so much fun," Weirather said. "I have to credit my defense. They've made some fantastic plays behind me. I think we have one of the best defenses in the Northwoods, and that's definitely helped me out a lot.
"Our coaching staff is awesome. Our pitching staff has just been locked down when they come in. The bullpen is looking great. It's just been an awesome season so far."
Weirather said his game relies more on keeping hitters off-balance by changing speeds — not that he can't bring the heat if it's warranted, however.
"I'm more of a movement pitcher," he said. "I'm a sinker-ball pitcher, try to keep it low in the zone and get some ground balls. I try to throw a lot of junk pitches. I can run it up there a bit when I want to, but mainly I just want to hit my spots."
It's that approach on the mound that has paid big dividends so far.
"Brock is just a super efficient pitcher," Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said. "He can throw every pitch for a strike in any count, and that's his strength. He's really good at adapting, too. If a team is on his off-speed early, he'll just start throwing fastballs. If they're hunting his fastball, he's going to slow it down.
"He's able to do that, because he has really good command, has really good stuff, and he just keeps hitters off-balance. It's really difficult for them to hit him."
Porcaro added that Weirather is more interested in just getting the out than doing it by strikeout, which allows the defense to do its thing behind him.
"He's never getting greedy in certain counts trying to get a punch out, then the count is back to even, and you're more likely to give up a hit," Porcaro said. "He knows his strengths. He knows he's really good at forcing soft contact. That's what he does, and he's proved it so far."
Happy to be back
Weirather, who also spent the 2019 summer in the NWL with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, played with the Kingfish last year during the abbreviated 26-game home-only Kenosha Series against the K-Town Bobbers, made necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The return trip to Kenosha this summer certainly hasn't disappointed.
"The environment, there's just nothing like it," Weirather said. "I love this place so much. I love our team, our coaching staff. I love Kenosha. It's a great place to play at. The fans come out here and have so much fun. It makes the players want to play so much more. It makes it so much more fun."
When the summer season ends next month, Weirather then will turn his attention to the next challenge, competing at the Division I level.
He can't wait to get there.
"I'm so excited," Weirather said. "The University of Richmond is one of the most beautiful campuses I've ever seen in my life. The coaching staff has been so welcoming. I'm so excited to be a part of the program itself.
"Playing in the Northwoods, you get to play against Division I guys all the time. I think it's going to be a pretty easy transition. I'm excited just to get on the field and do what I can do and help the team in any way I can."
Starting with a sweep
As for the Kingfish, they improved to 2-0 in the season's second half and 21-15 overall by rallying with four runs in the bottom of the sixth and two in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday night for a 7-4 victory and a two-game sweep of the Rivets at Simmons Field.
Entering play Thursday, the Kingfish had the best overall record in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division, percentage points ahead of the first-half champion Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Kokomo Jackrabbits, both 22-16. Kenosha was also tied with Kokomo for first place in the early second-half division standings.
In Wednesday's victory, the Kingfish trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the sixth but scored four runs to take the lead for good on Justin Janas' RBI triple, Cam Redding's RBI double, Casey O'Laughlin's sacrifice fly and Cam Collier's RBI single.
After a two-game series in Green Bay on Thursday and Friday, the Kingfish play a home-and-home series against the Dock Spiders. They'll play in Fond du Lac on Saturday and at Simmons Field on Sunday.