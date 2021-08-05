Northwoods League: Janas bids adieu to Kingfish after finishing with .400 batting average

One of the neat things about a baseball game is that you never know what a seemingly non-descript at-bat might mean for the pitcher or the hitter.

When Kenosha Kingfish first baseman Justin Janas smacked a one-out, opposite-field single to left against the Kokomo Jackrabbits in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night at Simmons Field in a Northwoods League game the Kingfish lost, 10-1, it seemingly meant nothing.

That wasn't the case.

Janas was lifted for a pinch-runner right after his hit and was immediately greeted at the top steps of the Kingfish dugout with hugs, high-fives and big grins from his teammates, as if he'd just hit a walk-off home run.

The reason?

It was Janas' last at-bat of the summer, and the single meant he'd leave town a .400 hitter for the season.

Janas, who shortly will begin his third year at the University of Illinois, confirmed after Wednesday's game that it was his last with the Kingfish this summer. He said he simply needs a break before he heads back to school, one that's well-earned considering his 2021 season with the Illini ended on May 29 and the Kingfish season began on May 31.

Janas has been with Kenosha pretty much the whole summer.