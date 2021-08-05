Northwoods League: Janas bids adieu to Kingfish after finishing with .400 batting average

One of the neat things about a baseball game is that you never know what a seemingly non-descript at-bat might mean for the pitcher or the hitter.
When Kenosha Kingfish first baseman Justin Janas smacked a one-out, opposite-field single to left against the Kokomo Jackrabbits in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night at Simmons Field in a Northwoods League game the Kingfish lost, 10-1, it seemingly meant nothing.
That wasn't the case.
Janas was lifted for a pinch-runner right after his hit and was immediately greeted at the top steps of the Kingfish dugout with hugs, high-fives and big grins from his teammates, as if he'd just hit a walk-off home run.
The reason?
It was Janas' last at-bat of the summer, and the single meant he'd leave town a .400 hitter for the season.
Janas, who shortly will begin his third year at the University of Illinois, confirmed after Wednesday's game that it was his last with the Kingfish this summer. He said he simply needs a break before he heads back to school, one that's well-earned considering his 2021 season with the Illini ended on May 29 and the Kingfish season began on May 31.
Janas has been with Kenosha pretty much the whole summer.
"It's getting to the point where I'm closing up on like 400 at-bats in like five to six months," he said Wednesday after posing for pictures near home plate at Simmons Field following the game. "I've pretty much been here like the whole time.
Justin Janas
Janas
"I had a good time. I start school pretty soon, move in (Aug.) 17. I just needed a little period to kind of relax, get my body ready for this upcoming season again."
Janas should head back to school with a ton of confidence after what he did this summer against NWL pitching, no small feat considering it's one of the best developmental leagues in the country.
He finished with a .402 batting average, which will give him the league batting crown, collecting 70 hits in 174 at-bats. Entering Thursday's league games, Janas was also tied for third in hits, tied for seventh in doubles (12), tied for fourth in RBI (43), second in on-base percentage (.502), third in slugging percentage (.529) and second in on-base plus slugging (1.031).
Janas has now completed two .400 seasons in a row after leading the Big Ten in 2021 with a .401 batting average.
"This summer, I wasn't really going into it thinking .400," he said. "Just kind of playing my game, and a lot of times things go your way when you just keep on sticking with your same approach. For me, it kind of went my way this summer."
Janas' experience in Kenosha was also bolstered by his teammates.
"This was definitely one of the best summers I've ever had," he said. "Honestly, just all my teammates that I've met this summer, I'm going to stay in touch with them for a while, for a lifelong time."
Looking to get drafted
Janas hails from Homer Glen, Ill., just southwest of Chicago. He attended Marist High School, where he was the top-ranked first baseman and the No. 60 overall recruit in Illinois by Prep Baseball Report, according to his University of Illinois bio.
(Also of note in his bio, and more important than anything baseball-related, Janas was a bone-marrow donor to a brother who suffered from leukemia.)
Janas appeared in just six games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season as a freshman with the Illini before having a stellar sophomore season in which he was named first-team All-Big Ten and second-team ABCA/Rawlings All-Region.
He'll go into his junior campaign with big aspirations after this summer and by this time next year could be a professional baseball player, since he'll be draft-eligible next June.
In that regard, this summer was hugely beneficial for Janas. He was selected to compete in the NWL's prestigious Major League Dreams Showcase, which was held Tuesday at Copeland Park in La Crosse. The participants got to work out and play in front of Major League scouts, and they were picked to participate by a panel of scouts.
Being selected for the showcase proves that Janas is on the radar of professional scouts, which is exactly why players compete in summer wood-bat leagues.
"It was good," he said of the showcase. "It was really cool seeing all these different arms, good arms, good pitching, playing against all this talent from the Northwoods League. It was something that was really cool, especially playing in front of all these scouts and stuff. It was a really good time.
"It helped out a lot. I met a lot of people, talked to a lot of people, so it was really beneficial."