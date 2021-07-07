Northwoods League: Kingfish catcher Kirk Liebert taking advantage of opportunity this summer

During his spring season with the University of Kentucky baseball team, finding opportunities to play were few and far between for catcher Kirk Liebert.
He hasn't had that problem this summer with the Kenosha Kingfish.
Not only has Liebert found himself in the middle of the Kingfish lineup, he ended the first half near the top of the Northwoods League in a number of offensive categories.
It's been quite the quick turnaround from a junior campaign at Kentucky that saw Liebert get just six at-bats and appear in 13 games, but he's certainly made the most of his chances here.
And he doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon.
"I'm seeing (the baseball) really well right now," Liebert said prior to Tuesday's batting practice at Simmons Field before the Kingfish opened the second half of their season with an 11-10 win over the Rockford Rivets.
"It's slowed down a little bit for me, but I just have to get back to a good approach, see the ball, put it in play — that's all you can ask for — and hit the ball hard."
Heading into the season's second half, Liebert was tied for seventh in the NW in batting average (.350), tied for fifth in hits (41), tied for fourth in doubles (10), tied for first in triples (three), was second in RBI (30), tied for seventh in walks (23), was sixth in on-base percentage (.473), was fourth in slugging percentage (.564) and was fourth in OPS (1.037).
Liebert has made an immediate impact, Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said.
"He came out of the gates really hot and really never slowed down," Porcaro said. "He has a really good approach, really advanced, and it's pretty impressive, especially since he was coming from a (college) season when he only had six at-bats.
"He's the type of guy where you were expecting he'd maybe be a slow starter, just because he didn't have a lot of at-bats in the spring. That wasn't the case. Right from the get-go, he just established himself as one our best hitters and one of the league's best hitters. It's been super impressive."
Missing from that list somewhat is home runs — Liebert had three entering play Wednesday — but that's no surprise, Liebert said, since that's not his strength.
"I'm obviously not a home-run hitter," he said. "I like to go for those doubles and singles. Every once in a while. I'll sneak a little home run in there."
Stolen base threat
Where Liebert does flourish, along with his well-rounded approach at the plate, is on the basepaths as a serious stolen base threat.
Liebert had 10 stolen bases and had been thrown out just twice entering play Wednesday, an admittedly odd statistic for a catcher, a position normally not associated with speed.
But that's a part of the game he truly enjoys, Liebert said.
"I just like to run," he said. "I'm a speedy guy. They give me the 'green light' all the time. I like to get in scoring position and help the team out."
Porcaro didn't flinch when asked if his catcher — who played junior college ball at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Ill., before he enrolled at Kentucky — indeed does have free reign on the basepaths.
"That's true," Porcaro said. "He's a good baserunner. He had a lot of stolen bases (at Wabash Valley). It's a little different being a catcher. You don't really think baserunning is going to be his strength, but he's a good runner."
The Kingfish, meanwhile, narrowly missed winning the first-half title of the NWL's Great Lakes East Division, as they finished just a game behind the Traverse City Pit Spitters for first place.
But from the team perspective, everything certainly seemed to click right from the start, Liebert said, and that gives him confidence that a strong second half and a playoff push may be coming before the summer ends.
"We're a really good team," he said. "We click together. We really can't complain about much. We're playing good baseball. We just have to keep playing hard and keep attacking. Our first half was really good."
Local connection
While he plays his college baseball in Kentucky and is a native of Owensboro, Liebert isn't necessarily a stranger to the Midwest.
His father was born and raised just down the road in Zion, Ill., which means Liebert gets to play this summer in front of plenty of familiar faces.
In fact, he's staying with his aunt and uncle until his time with the Kingfish comes to an end and he heads back to school.
"I love it, because I'm kind of home," Liebert said. "(My dad) was born here. I'm living with my aunt and uncle, and my sister is up here as well. It feels like home, and I enjoy it a lot.
"I'm really relaxed. I get to play baseball, and I get to see family I don't get to see that often. I really enjoy it."
Adding to the fun is the strong fanbase the Kingfish continue to enjoy. Heading into the second half, Kenosha ranks fourth in average attendance at 1,696 fans per game.
"This crowd is really cool," Liebert said. "They really get into the games. If we're winning, they're into it, and it's fun to play behind them."