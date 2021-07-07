Northwoods League: Kingfish catcher Kirk Liebert taking advantage of opportunity this summer

During his spring season with the University of Kentucky baseball team, finding opportunities to play were few and far between for catcher Kirk Liebert.

He hasn't had that problem this summer with the Kenosha Kingfish.

Not only has Liebert found himself in the middle of the Kingfish lineup, he ended the first half near the top of the Northwoods League in a number of offensive categories.

It's been quite the quick turnaround from a junior campaign at Kentucky that saw Liebert get just six at-bats and appear in 13 games, but he's certainly made the most of his chances here.

And he doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon.

"I'm seeing (the baseball) really well right now," Liebert said prior to Tuesday's batting practice at Simmons Field before the Kingfish opened the second half of their season with an 11-10 win over the Rockford Rivets.

"It's slowed down a little bit for me, but I just have to get back to a good approach, see the ball, put it in play — that's all you can ask for — and hit the ball hard."