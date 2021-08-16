Northwoods League: Kingfish close 2021 season on winning note

The Kenosha Kingfish had one more offensive outburst to close out the 2021 season in style Saturday afternoon.
Kenosha banged out 14 hits and scored 12 runs in its final three at-bats to cruise past the host Rockford (Ill.) Rivets, 16-4, to finish the season at 39-33 overall.
The Kingfish were 20-18 in the second half and finished third in the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division behind playoff qualifiers Kokomo and Traverse City, which claimed the second- and first-half titles, respectively.
Kokomo finished the second half at 25-11, 3.5 games ahead of Traverse City (21-14) and six ahead of the Kingfish.
Leading 4-2 after five innings Saturday, the Kingfish pulled away with a six-run sixth inning, followed by three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings.
Josh Beier (MSOE) connected on a two-run double to key the sixth inning. Also driving in runs were Angelo Cantelo (Lewis University), Wyatt Crenshaw (Colorado-Christian) and Luke Stephenson (Elon).
Crenshaw led the offensive attack (four hits, three runs, RBI), followed by Mikey Madej (North Carolina) with two hits, a run and an RBI and Spencer Hans (UW-La Crosse) with two hits and four runs scored.
Stephenson drove in three runs, with Cam Collier (South Florida), Matt Korman (UW-Whitewater) and Beier each knocking in a pair.
Kingfish starting pitcher Dominic Hann (Michigan State) earned his fourth win of the season, meanwhile, as he allowed four hits, two earned runs and three walks and struck out four in five innings of work.
Three relievers with Kenosha ties — Alex Saunders (UW-Parkside), Keith Kutzler (Carthage) and Thomas Coffey (Carthage) — combined to pitch 2.2 innings and allowed just one hit and three walks and struck out three.
Matt Korman
Korman
The win Saturday came on the heels of a 15-5 loss to Rockford the previous day. Korman accounted for all five Kingfish runs, as he recorded a first-inning sacrifice fly then added a grand slam in the fifth.
Playoffs underway
Joining Kokomo and Traverse City from the Great Lakes East in the NWL playoffs, which began Sunday, were Fond du Lac and Madison (Great Lakes West), Waterloo and Duluth (Great Plains East) and St. Cloud and Mankato (Great Plains West).
The teams from each division play each other in a best-of-3 sub-divisional series.
In the first games of each series Sunday, Traverse City beat Kokomo, 9-2, Madison beat Fond du Lac, 5-0, Waterloo beat Duluth, 8-6, and St. Cloud beat Mankato, 10-0. The second games, scheduled for Monday, ended too late to be included in Tuesday's edition of the News.
The sub-divisional round concludes Tuesday, if necessary, with the third game of each series.
The two sub-divisional winners on each side of the Great Lakes and Great Plains brackets will then square off in a one-game divisional playoff on Wednesday, followed by a winner-take-all NWL championship contest on Thursday in the Summer Collegiate World Series.
The playoffs could stretch beyond Thursday if weather or a travel day is necessary to extend them.
Dan Truttschel