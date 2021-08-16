Northwoods League: Kingfish close 2021 season on winning note

Kingfish starting pitcher Dominic Hann (Michigan State) earned his fourth win of the season, meanwhile, as he allowed four hits, two earned runs and three walks and struck out four in five innings of work.

Three relievers with Kenosha ties — Alex Saunders (UW-Parkside), Keith Kutzler (Carthage) and Thomas Coffey (Carthage) — combined to pitch 2.2 innings and allowed just one hit and three walks and struck out three.

Matt Korman Korman

The win Saturday came on the heels of a 15-5 loss to Rockford the previous day. Korman accounted for all five Kingfish runs, as he recorded a first-inning sacrifice fly then added a grand slam in the fifth.

Playoffs underway

Joining Kokomo and Traverse City from the Great Lakes East in the NWL playoffs, which began Sunday, were Fond du Lac and Madison (Great Lakes West), Waterloo and Duluth (Great Plains East) and St. Cloud and Mankato (Great Plains West).

The teams from each division play each other in a best-of-3 sub-divisional series.

In the first games of each series Sunday, Traverse City beat Kokomo, 9-2, Madison beat Fond du Lac, 5-0, Waterloo beat Duluth, 8-6, and St. Cloud beat Mankato, 10-0. The second games, scheduled for Monday, ended too late to be included in Tuesday's edition of the News.