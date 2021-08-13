Northwoods League: Kingfish end 2021 home schedule on a high note with 12-2 win over Rivets

The Kenosha Kingfish closed out their 2021 home schedule on a high note.
In the Northwoods League season finale at Simmons Field on Thursday night, the Kingfish banged out 10 hits, including five for extra bases, in a 12-2 win over the Rockford Rivets.
The two teams wrap up the season with a pair of games in Rockford, Ill., on Friday and Saturday. Friday's game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
The Kingfish have been eliminated from playoff contention in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division, but they improved to 19-17 in the second half entering Friday's games as they attempt to finish with a winning second-half record. They've assured that overall, as Kenosha moved to 38-32 on the season, including the first half, with two games remaining going into Friday.
The Kingfish have assured a third-place finish both in the second half and overall Great Lakes East standings.
In Thursday's win, Kenosha built up a 5-2 lead through six innings and broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Matt Korman
Korman
Matt Korman went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and three RBI, Cam Collier homered, scored twice and drove in two runs, Mikey Madej was 2-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI, Harry Deliyannis tripled, scored twice and drove in a run, Chase Gibson walked three times and drove in two runs and Spencer Hans finished with two hits, two walks, a run and two RBI.
Cam Collier
Collier
On the mound, Reed Smith started and got the win, improving to 2-0. He allowed two runs on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Brady Kais then worked four innings for his fifth save, allowing no runs on a hit with a walk and six strikeouts, bringing the Kingfish strikeout total to 12 for the game.
Legends Weekend on tap
While the NWL season is over at Simmons Field for 2021, the Kingfish will be hosting one more big event this summer, as Legends Weekend at the Kenosha harbor and Simmons Field is scheduled for Aug. 27-28.
The event will feature a notable cast of former professional athletes, including Milwaukee Brewers legends and Pro Baseball Hall of Famers Paul Molitor and Rollie Fingers, longtime Brewers standouts Geoff Jenkins, Bill Hall and Jeff Cirillo , former Green Bay Packers cornerback Mike McKenzie, former Wisconsin Badgers and NFL running back Montee Ball and former MLB All-Star and American League MVP Jose Canseco.
Festivities will begin on Aug. 27 at the harbor, featuring a home run derby, music, water entertainment and a grand fireworks show. Scheduled to appear in the Home Run Derby at the Harbor are Jenkins, Hall, Cirillo and Canseco. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with events getting under way at 6 p.m.
The weekend will culminate with a softball game at Simmons Field on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m., featuring all the home run derby contestants plus Fingers, Molitor, Ball and McKenzie. Other Legends roster spots will be announced in the coming weeks.
Additionally, it was announced earlier this summer that former Kenosha Twins and MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, the father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former Kenosha Twins and Chicago Cubs player Willie Banks and former Kenosha Twins standout Jamie Ogden will also make appearances throughout the events.