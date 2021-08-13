Northwoods League: Kingfish end 2021 home schedule on a high note with 12-2 win over Rivets

The Kenosha Kingfish closed out their 2021 home schedule on a high note.

In the Northwoods League season finale at Simmons Field on Thursday night, the Kingfish banged out 10 hits, including five for extra bases, in a 12-2 win over the Rockford Rivets.

The two teams wrap up the season with a pair of games in Rockford, Ill., on Friday and Saturday. Friday's game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

The Kingfish have been eliminated from playoff contention in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division, but they improved to 19-17 in the second half entering Friday's games as they attempt to finish with a winning second-half record. They've assured that overall, as Kenosha moved to 38-32 on the season, including the first half, with two games remaining going into Friday.

The Kingfish have assured a third-place finish both in the second half and overall Great Lakes East standings.

In Thursday's win, Kenosha built up a 5-2 lead through six innings and broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Matt Korman Korman