Northwoods League: Kingfish erupt with 13-run fifth inning to beat Growlers

Down 3-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday, the Kenosha Kingfish were looking to get some runs across the plate against the Kalamazoo Growlers.

They got some, all right.

The Kingfish sent 19 batters to the plate and scored 13 runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull way ahead en route to a 17-7 Northwoods League victory at Simmons Field. The inning started with singles by Vince Bianchina and Dustin Crenshaw, then Xavier Watson smashed a three-run home to tie the game at 3-3.

By the time the inning ended, the Kingfish had 11 hits and had walked five times. Justin Janas added a two-run single during the big inning.

McKay Barney had three hits, drove in two runs and scored three from the leadoff spot for the game, Kirk Liebert had a run and three RBI, Cam Redding had three hits and two RBI, Bianchina had two hits and scored twice and Mitch Jebb had two hits, three runs and an RBI.

Mitchell Waletzki relieved starter Joey Kosowky on the mound in the top of the fifth for the Kingfish and earned the win, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings on two hits, with two walks and two strikeouts. Harry Deliyannis pitched the final three innings and was credited with his first save.