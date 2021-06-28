Northwoods League: Kingfish erupt with 13-run fifth inning to beat Growlers

Down 3-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday, the Kenosha Kingfish were looking to get some runs across the plate against the Kalamazoo Growlers.
They got some, all right.
The Kingfish sent 19 batters to the plate and scored 13 runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull way ahead en route to a 17-7 Northwoods League victory at Simmons Field. The inning started with singles by Vince Bianchina and Dustin Crenshaw, then Xavier Watson smashed a three-run home to tie the game at 3-3.
By the time the inning ended, the Kingfish had 11 hits and had walked five times. Justin Janas added a two-run single during the big inning.
McKay Barney had three hits, drove in two runs and scored three from the leadoff spot for the game, Kirk Liebert had a run and three RBI, Cam Redding had three hits and two RBI, Bianchina had two hits and scored twice and Mitch Jebb had two hits, three runs and an RBI.
Mitchell Waletzki relieved starter Joey Kosowky on the mound in the top of the fifth for the Kingfish and earned the win, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings on two hits, with two walks and two strikeouts. Harry Deliyannis pitched the final three innings and was credited with his first save.
With the win, the Kingfish improved to 14-12 entering a two-game series against the first-place Traverse City Pit Spitters that began Monday night at Simmons Field. That game ended too late to be included in Tuesday's edition of the News. Entering play Monday, Traverse City was 18-10 and held a three-game lead on both the Kingfish and the Kokomo Jackrabbit atop the NWL's Great Lakes East Division in the first-half standings.
The Kingfish and Pit Spitters conclude their two-game set at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at Simmons Field. After Monday night's game, the Kingfish have nine games left before they reach the 36-game mark and the halfway point of their season.
All-Star candidates
The NWL All-Star Game is scheduled for July 20 at ISG Field in Mankato, Minn., and the Kingfish have at least two players who should be strong candidates to represent the team there.
Liebert, a catcher from the University of Kentucky, and Brock Weirather, a pitcher from the University of Richmond, have been two of the best players in the NWL so far this season.
Entering Monday's games, Liebert led the league in batting average (.420), on-base percentage (.540), slugging percentage (.659) and OPS (1.199) and was second in RBI (28), fourth in hits (37), tied for fourth in doubles (eight) and tied for first in triples (two).
He had also belted two homers, and his RBI total ranked only behind his Kingfish teammate Redding, who plays at Saint Louis University and had 29 RBI entering Monday's game.
Weirather, meanwhile, has been fantastic in his five appearances on the bump for Kenosha, including four starts.
Entering Monday, he led the league in innings pitched (33) and had allowed just one earned run, and four runs total, for a miniscule ERA of 0.27. He'd also walked just four batters and had given up only 16 hits while striking out 17. Entering play Monday, Weirather had a 4-1 record.