Northwoods League: Kingfish finish second in first-half Great Lakes East Division standings

The Kenosha Kingfish came up just short of winning the first-half title in the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division.
But they at least gave themselves a shot at a possible fallback path to the postseason if they don't win the second-half title.
In the final two games of the season's first half, the Kingfish were swept in Madison by the Mallards, both in one-run games. Madison notched a 4-3 walk-off victory on Sunday before holding on for a 3-2 victory on Monday.
The Kingfish entered the two-game series tied with the Traverse City Pit Spitters atop the Great Lakes East Division, but after the Pit Spitters split a two-game set with the Kalamazoo Growlers on Sunday and Monday and the Kingfish were swept by the Mallards, Traverse City finished a game ahead of Kenosha for the first-half title.
The Pit Spitters actually reached the true halfway mark of 36 games played with a 21-15 record. The Kingfish finished the first half with 19-15 record in 34 games played. They will have two make-up games added to their second-half schedule.
The Kokomo Jackrabbits also finished a game back of the Pit Spitters for first place after going 20-16 in the first half, but the Kingfish edged out the Jackrabbits for second place by winning percentage, .559 to .556.
The champion of each half will play each other in a best-of-3 NWL championship quarterfinal series at the end of the season, so Traverse City has already claimed one spot. However, if Traverse City also wins the second-half title, then the team with the next-best overall winning percentage will claim the second postseason spot in each division. For the time-being, the Kingfish have positioned themselves in that spot.
The Kingfish open the second half of their season with a two-game series against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday's game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News, while Wednesday's game is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m.
First-half leaders
The Kingfish had several players finish among the NWL's statistical leaders at the end of the first half.
Catcher Kirk Liebert of the University of Kentucky and first baseman Justin Janas of the University of Illinois led the way for Kenosha offensively, while Brock Weirather of the University of Richmond did so on the mound.
Liebert tied for seventh in the NWL in batting average (.350), tied for fifth in hits (41), tied for fourth in doubles (10), tied for first in triples (three), was second in RBI (30), tied for seventh in walks (23), was sixth in on-base percentage (.473), was fourth in slugging percentage (.564) and was fourth in OPS (1.037).
Janas, meanwhile, was third in the league in batting average (.396) and second in on-base percentage (.487).
In the pitching stats, Weirather — who was Kenosha's opening-day starter on May 31 — led the league with a 0.95 ERA and tied for second with 38 innings pitched. He also tied for second with four wins and finished the first half with a 4-1 record in six appearances, five of them starts. Weirather allowed just 22 hits, eight walks and seven runs, of which just four were earned.
The NWL All-Star Game is scheduled for July 20 at ISG Field in Mankato, Minn.