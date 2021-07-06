Northwoods League: Kingfish finish second in first-half Great Lakes East Division standings

The Kenosha Kingfish came up just short of winning the first-half title in the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division.

But they at least gave themselves a shot at a possible fallback path to the postseason if they don't win the second-half title.

In the final two games of the season's first half, the Kingfish were swept in Madison by the Mallards, both in one-run games. Madison notched a 4-3 walk-off victory on Sunday before holding on for a 3-2 victory on Monday.

The Kingfish entered the two-game series tied with the Traverse City Pit Spitters atop the Great Lakes East Division, but after the Pit Spitters split a two-game set with the Kalamazoo Growlers on Sunday and Monday and the Kingfish were swept by the Mallards, Traverse City finished a game ahead of Kenosha for the first-half title.

The Pit Spitters actually reached the true halfway mark of 36 games played with a 21-15 record. The Kingfish finished the first half with 19-15 record in 34 games played. They will have two make-up games added to their second-half schedule.

The Kokomo Jackrabbits also finished a game back of the Pit Spitters for first place after going 20-16 in the first half, but the Kingfish edged out the Jackrabbits for second place by winning percentage, .559 to .556.