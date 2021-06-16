Northwoods League: Kingfish head into day off on a high note

The Kenosha Kingfish entered their first off-day of the season on a high note.
The Kingfish polished off a two-game Northwoods League sweep of the Kalamazoo Growlers and a five-game homestand overall at Simmons Field with a 13-11 win on Monday and a 6-2 win on Tuesday.
Kenosha improved to 9-7 and stayed alone in second place, 1.5 games behind the first-place Traverse City Pit Spitters, in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division. All six teams in the division were off Wednesday, and there was only one game scheduled overall in the NWL.
The Kingfish return to action Thursday with the start of a two-game road series against the Kokomo (Ind.) Jackrabbits. That kicks off a stretch in which Kenosha plays eight of 10 games on the road, with the two home games being this Saturday and Sunday against the Battle Creek Bombers.
Catcher Kirk Liebert continued his torrid start for the Kingfish in Tuesday's win, smacking two triples and scoring two runs. Going into Wednesday's off-day, Liebert — from the University of Kentucky — led the NWL in batting average (.446), on-base percentage (.556), slugging percentage (.714) and OPS (1.270), was tied for the league lead in hits (25) and runs (17) and ranked second in RBI (17) and tied for sixth in homers (two).
Mitch Jebb, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with a double and a run for the Kingfish on Tuesday, while Central graduate Josh Leslie had three hits, drove in a run and scored a run.
Leslie, who entered the season on a temporary contract, has played well for Kenosha so far, accumulating a .294 batting average. He's tied for third on the team with 51 at-bats and ranks fourth with 18 hits. Leslie is on the roster of NCAA Division I McNeese State.
Former Burlington standout Trent Turzenski, who now pitches at NCAA Division I Valparaiso, got the win Tuesday for Kenosha to improve to 1-1. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
The Kingfish had 10 hits in Monday's slugfest, led by Cam Redding, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI. Justin Janas finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI, as the Kingfish ran up a 12-5 lead through six innings and were able to withstand six Kalamazoo runs in the top of the seventh to hang on.