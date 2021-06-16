Northwoods League: Kingfish head into day off on a high note

The Kenosha Kingfish entered their first off-day of the season on a high note.

The Kingfish polished off a two-game Northwoods League sweep of the Kalamazoo Growlers and a five-game homestand overall at Simmons Field with a 13-11 win on Monday and a 6-2 win on Tuesday.

Kenosha improved to 9-7 and stayed alone in second place, 1.5 games behind the first-place Traverse City Pit Spitters, in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division. All six teams in the division were off Wednesday, and there was only one game scheduled overall in the NWL.

The Kingfish return to action Thursday with the start of a two-game road series against the Kokomo (Ind.) Jackrabbits. That kicks off a stretch in which Kenosha plays eight of 10 games on the road, with the two home games being this Saturday and Sunday against the Battle Creek Bombers.

Catcher Kirk Liebert continued his torrid start for the Kingfish in Tuesday's win, smacking two triples and scoring two runs. Going into Wednesday's off-day, Liebert — from the University of Kentucky — led the NWL in batting average (.446), on-base percentage (.556), slugging percentage (.714) and OPS (1.270), was tied for the league lead in hits (25) and runs (17) and ranked second in RBI (17) and tied for sixth in homers (two).

