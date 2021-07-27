 Skip to main content
Northwoods League: Kingfish in midst of crucial stretch as regular season nears finish line
Northwoods League

Kingfish 14

Kenosha Kingfish third baseman Chase Estep, left, receives a high-five from his coaches after hitting a home run during a Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets earlier this season at Simmons Field. 

 GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News

All you can ask for down the stretch of any regular season is a chance to beat the teams you're contending with for playoff positioning.

The Kenosha Kingfish have that chance.

As the Northwoods League season reaches its final three weeks, the Kingfish are in the midst of their most important stretch of the season, one that will probably determine whether they reach the postseason or not in the Great Lakes East Division.

Kenosha is in the middle of a huge four-game set with the Traverse City Pit Spitters from Monday through Friday, with the first two games in Traverse City, Mich., on Monday and Tuesday, an off-day Wednesday and the next two at Simmons Field on Thursday and Friday.

The Pit Spitters limited the Kingfish to four hits and scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win Monday night's game, 4-0. Tuesday's game, meanwhile, ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

The Kingfish entered play Tuesday with a 12-9 record in the second half, tied for second place with the Pit Spitters (11-8) in the Great Lakes East, two games behind the first-place Kokomo Jackrabbits (13-6). In the overall standings, Kenosha (31-24) was in third place, one game behind second-place Traverse City (32-23) and two games behind first-place Kokomo (33-22).

The Pit Spitters won the division's first-half title, so they'll face the second-half champion in the first round of the playoffs. If the Pit Spitters also win the second-half title, then the second playoff spot goes to the team with the next-best overall record.

Any way you slice it, the Kingfish are right in the playoff picture, and they'll have plenty of chances to improve their position. They have the two games left against Traverse City after Tuesday night, then they play Kokomo four times yet, twice at home (Aug. 2 and 4) and twice in Indiana (Aug. 9-10).

"Our season's kind of make-or-break here in the next two weeks, depending on how we do against Traverse and Kokomo," Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said in a phone interview Tuesday morning as the team prepared to leave its hotel for the ballpark in Traverse City.

"Those have really been the two teams we've been battling all season, quite honestly. We're had really good ball games against both of them. They always seem to be exciting, seems like they all come down to the end. It's fun playing against those teams in those types of circumstances. It kind of comes down to these last two weeks here, and we're just trying to string a good stretch of baseball together."

In the NWL, teams typically play two-game series. But rather than focus on how they do in each series, Porcaro said the Kingfish are trying to look at how they're performing in slightly bigger chunks of play.

"We've kind of been talking about that a little bit, instead of looking at those two games you're playing against a team, it's more like look at it as a four- or six-game stretch," he said. "You're trying to go three out of four, four out of six.

"Sometimes it's not happening all against one team. It could be happening against two or three teams. We're just trying to make those four-game, six-game stretches as good as we can."

In good health

As far as their health, Porcaro said the Kingfish are in a good spot.

They've lost some pitchers who were with the team earlier, either because of innings restrictions imposed by their colleges or for precautionary reasons, but Porcaro said the team hasn't suffered any major injuries. He said a couple more of the team's pitchers will be shut down yet, but that's something every NWL team has to deal with.

"We've had no serious injuries," Porcaro said. "We don't really have any guys banged-up, so the continuity of the roster's been good. We're going to lose a couple more here, but that's just kind of typical in the league."

As far as the lineup, the Kingfish have benefitted from having strong continuity throughout the season. All-Stars McKay Barney, Kirk Liebert and Justin Janas have been key cogs in the lineup all season and are still on the roster, while players like Mitch Jebb and Vince Bianchina have also developed into middle-of-the-order mainstays that are still with the team.

"That's definitely nice," Porcaro said. "It makes it easier making the lineup every day. ... That's nice to kind of rely on those guys, and it gives you a good start to your lineup, putting those names down. So it's definitely been nice.

"... I feel like we have a good foundation here, so I think we can definitely make a push."

