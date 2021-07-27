Northwoods League: Kingfish in midst of crucial stretch as regular season nears finish line

"We've kind of been talking about that a little bit, instead of looking at those two games you're playing against a team, it's more like look at it as a four- or six-game stretch," he said. "You're trying to go three out of four, four out of six.

"Sometimes it's not happening all against one team. It could be happening against two or three teams. We're just trying to make those four-game, six-game stretches as good as we can."

In good health

As far as their health, Porcaro said the Kingfish are in a good spot.

They've lost some pitchers who were with the team earlier, either because of innings restrictions imposed by their colleges or for precautionary reasons, but Porcaro said the team hasn't suffered any major injuries. He said a couple more of the team's pitchers will be shut down yet, but that's something every NWL team has to deal with.

"We've had no serious injuries," Porcaro said. "We don't really have any guys banged-up, so the continuity of the roster's been good. We're going to lose a couple more here, but that's just kind of typical in the league."