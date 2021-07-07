Northwoods League: Kingfish manager Porcaro relishes playoff atmosphere of season's first half

This is the kind of baseball that Mike Porcaro signed up for when he took over as manager of the Kenosha Kingfish before the 2020 season.
Not that he didn't enjoy his inaugural campaign, but COVID-19 certainly changed things.
Fast-forward to right now, and the leader of the Northwoods League franchise is enjoying every minute of leading his group.
"It's a lot better," Porcaro said. "I'm not saying we didn't enjoy last summer, but this is so much better. These last six games (of the first half), all of them felt like playoff games.
"When we were at Kokomo (Ind., last week), they were neck-and-neck with us in the standings, playing tight ballgames, going into extra innings. It felt like a playoff atmosphere. Then we went to Traverse City (Mich.), and you had 2,500 people cheering for Traverse City. It felt like playoff baseball in the middle of the summer. It was awesome. Fans showing up brings a different energy to the park. It's a lot more enjoyable."
Playing in front of the dedicated fanbase that flocks to Simmons Field also makes a difference, Porcaro said.
And that's whether or not the team is playing well, because when they're not, the fans will let them know. That's all part of the enjoyment of the game.
"You can hear it, especially if we're not playing all that well," said Porcaro, a Racine native and former Burlington High School standout, with a laugh. "You can hear some comments from the fans. But I like that. I would much rather have that than a fanbase that doesn't care.
"We relish that. We embrace it. We know that the community wants us to play well, and that's just what we're trying to do."
Starting pitcher Brock Weirather played for the Kingfish last season, when the team played an abbreviated, home-only 26-game Kenosha Series against just one opponent, the K-Town Bobbers. He echoed his manager's sentiments about the difference between last summer and this one.
There's really no comparison, he said.
"It's so much nicer," Weirather said. "When you play the same team over and over again, they start to know everything you have, and you start to know everything they have. It kind of gets a little old.
"But now we get to travel, go to different cities, play in different ballparks, see different fans. It just adds an extra element to the game that's so much more fun. It just makes you want to get out to the ballpark so much more."
Work to do
The Kingfish narrowly missed winning the first-half title in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division, finishing tied for second place with the Kokomo Jackrabbits, one game back of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. But Kenosha is now focused on doing what it can in the second half to punch a ticket to the postseason, which the Kingfish can accomplish by winning the second-half division title or by finishing with the second-best overall record in the division if Traverse City wins the second-half title, too.
The Kingfish opened their second-half schedule with a two-game home series against the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday and Wednesday. They won the first game, 11-10, in a roller-coaster affair to improve to 20-15 overall. Wednesday's game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. The Kingfish then play outside their division with a two-game road series at Green Bay on Thursday and Friday.
"We made a good run there at the end (of the first half)," Porcaro said. "We went into our six-game road trip three games back, I think, and we got it tied going into the last two (games). We had the tiebreaker, and, unfortunately, we just ran out of gas a little bit.
"But we shouldn't have let it get down to those last two games. We had games early in the season that were winnable. We gave a couple away. We have nobody to blame but ourselves."
That said, Porcaro likes how this group has come together through the first half of the summer.
"I like our team chemistry, I like the foundation that we have, and hopefully we'll have a good second half," he said. "It helps having a lot of returners from last summer. We spent a lot of time in the little bubble we had here. Those guys set the tone we have for our team.
"We really just preach culture here, having fun, being selfless and being hard-working. It's those types of things that guys are buying into. We're just having a lot of fun on the field, and that helps. We are winning and playing good baseball, so all that helps the team come together."