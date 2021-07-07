Northwoods League: Kingfish manager Porcaro relishes playoff atmosphere of season's first half

The Kingfish opened their second-half schedule with a two-game home series against the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday and Wednesday. They won the first game, 11-10, in a roller-coaster affair to improve to 20-15 overall. Wednesday's game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. The Kingfish then play outside their division with a two-game road series at Green Bay on Thursday and Friday.

"We made a good run there at the end (of the first half)," Porcaro said. "We went into our six-game road trip three games back, I think, and we got it tied going into the last two (games). We had the tiebreaker, and, unfortunately, we just ran out of gas a little bit.

"But we shouldn't have let it get down to those last two games. We had games early in the season that were winnable. We gave a couple away. We have nobody to blame but ourselves."

That said, Porcaro likes how this group has come together through the first half of the summer.

"I like our team chemistry, I like the foundation that we have, and hopefully we'll have a good second half," he said. "It helps having a lot of returners from last summer. We spent a lot of time in the little bubble we had here. Those guys set the tone we have for our team.