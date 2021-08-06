Northwoods League: Kingfish miss a chance to pick up a game in division race

The Kenosha Kingfish missed out on a chance to pick up a game in the Northwoods League Great Lakes East Division race Thursday night.
They certainly can't afford to miss any more.
The Kingfish got help Thursday when the Traverse City Pit Spitters beat the first-place Kokomo Jackrabbits in 10 innings, 4-3, but Kenosha fell flat in its own game, an 11-1 road loss to open up a four-game series with the Kalamazoo Growlers in Michigan.
With nine games left in the regular season, including Friday night's game at Kalamazoo, which ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News, the Kingfish (16-13) remained three games behind the Jackrabbits (18-9) in the Great Lakes East second-half standings.
The first-half champion Pit Spitters (16-11) moved into second place alone ahead of the Kingfish and two games back of the Jackrabbits entering play Friday.
The division's second-half champion will join Traverse City in the postseason from the division. If the Pit Spitters also win the second-half title, then the team with the next-best overall record will get in. Kokomo (38-25) led Kenosha (35-28) by three games in that race, as well, entering play Friday.
With three more games this weekend, including Friday, against the Growlers — in fourth place at 9-18 in the second half going into Friday — the Kingfish can still make up ground on the Jackrabbits before they head to Kokomo for what Kenosha hopes is a do-or-die two-game series on Monday and Tuesday.
To get in that position, however, the Kingfish will have to play much better than they did Thursday, when they committed four errors that led to three unearned runs.
Kalamazoo took a 4-0 lead through three innings, but Kenosha got one back in the top of the fourth when Matt Korman blasted a one-out solo homer to left.
The Growlers added another run in the bottom of the fifth off Kingfish starter Bryant Bagshaw, who dropped to 2-1 in five innings of work. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
After Bagshaw's exit, Kalamazoo put the game out of reach with four runs in the bottom of the sixth off Kingfish reliever Anthony Touhy and two more in the bottom of the seventh off Harry Deliyannis for an 11-1 lead.
The Kingfish managed just seven hits offensively, two by Wyatt Crenshaw. Central graduate Josh Leslie also added a double, his first of the season.