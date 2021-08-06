Northwoods League: Kingfish miss a chance to pick up a game in division race

The Kenosha Kingfish missed out on a chance to pick up a game in the Northwoods League Great Lakes East Division race Thursday night.

They certainly can't afford to miss any more.

The Kingfish got help Thursday when the Traverse City Pit Spitters beat the first-place Kokomo Jackrabbits in 10 innings, 4-3, but Kenosha fell flat in its own game, an 11-1 road loss to open up a four-game series with the Kalamazoo Growlers in Michigan.

With nine games left in the regular season, including Friday night's game at Kalamazoo, which ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News, the Kingfish (16-13) remained three games behind the Jackrabbits (18-9) in the Great Lakes East second-half standings.

The first-half champion Pit Spitters (16-11) moved into second place alone ahead of the Kingfish and two games back of the Jackrabbits entering play Friday.

The division's second-half champion will join Traverse City in the postseason from the division. If the Pit Spitters also win the second-half title, then the team with the next-best overall record will get in. Kokomo (38-25) led Kenosha (35-28) by three games in that race, as well, entering play Friday.