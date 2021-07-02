Northwoods League: Kingfish move closer to first place

The Kenosha Kingfish entered Fourth of July weekend with a chance to move into a tie for first place.
The Kingfish completed a key two-game road sweep of the Kokomo (Ind.) Jackrabbits on Wednesday and Thursday, winning 7-3 in 14 innings in the series opener and 12-6 to finish off the sweep.
With the two victories, Kenosha took sole possession of second place in the first-half standings of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division with a 17-13 record entering Friday. The Kingfish were two games behind the first-place Traverse City Pit Spitters, who concluded Thursday with a 20-12 mark. Coincidentally, the Kingfish and Pit Spitters were scheduled for a two-game series Friday and Saturday in Traverse City.
Friday's game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
With a sweep, Kenosha would move into a first-place tie with Traverse City. Including Friday's game, the Kingfish had six games remaining to reach the halfway mark of 36 games played.
Here's a quick look at Kenosha's two-game sweep of Kokomo on Wednesday and Thursday:
Kingfish 12, Jackrabbits 6
In Thursday's game, Kingfish outfielder Casey O'Laughlin went 4-for-5 with a triple and four RBI in being named the NWL's Player of the Night for Thursday. He smacked an RBI single in the top of the fourth as the Kingfish took the lead for good at 6-5 then cleared the bags with a bases-loaded triple to right in the top of the sixth as Kenosha pulled away with six runs.
Leadoff man McKay Barney finished 2-for-5 with two runs, Justin Janas went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI, Vince Bianchina went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI and Mitch Jebb tripled and drove in two.
Harry Deliyannis earned the win in relief, as he pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with a walk and three strikeouts.
Kingfish 7, Jackrabbits 3 (14 inn.)
In tying the longest game in franchise history in terms of innings, the Kingfish outlasted the Jackrabbits in a five-hour marathon on Wednesday.
Both teams scored a run in the 10th inning to tie the game at 2-2, then Kenosha finally broke the deadlock with five runs in the top of the 14th. Kirk Liebert scored on a wild pitch to give the Kingfish the lead, then Jebb hit a two-run double, Xavier Watson scored on a wild pitch and Jebb came home on a sacrifice fly by Cam Redding.
Mitchell Waletzki, who worked four innings of relief to get the win, allowed one run in the bottom of the 14th but ended matters there.
Kingfish starter Dalton Wiggins had a strong outing, allowing a run on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Luke Stephenson finished 3-for-6 with two doubles, a run and an RBI and Jebb had three hits.
