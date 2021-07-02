Northwoods League: Kingfish move closer to first place

The Kenosha Kingfish entered Fourth of July weekend with a chance to move into a tie for first place.

The Kingfish completed a key two-game road sweep of the Kokomo (Ind.) Jackrabbits on Wednesday and Thursday, winning 7-3 in 14 innings in the series opener and 12-6 to finish off the sweep.

With the two victories, Kenosha took sole possession of second place in the first-half standings of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division with a 17-13 record entering Friday. The Kingfish were two games behind the first-place Traverse City Pit Spitters, who concluded Thursday with a 20-12 mark. Coincidentally, the Kingfish and Pit Spitters were scheduled for a two-game series Friday and Saturday in Traverse City.

With a sweep, Kenosha would move into a first-place tie with Traverse City. Including Friday's game, the Kingfish had six games remaining to reach the halfway mark of 36 games played.

Here's a quick look at Kenosha's two-game sweep of Kokomo on Wednesday and Thursday:

Kingfish 12, Jackrabbits 6