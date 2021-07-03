Northwoods League: Kingfish move within a game of first place in Great Lakes East Division

The Kenosha Kingfish are now just one game out of first place.
With a 5-4, 10-inning victory over the first-place Traverse City Pit Spitters on Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, Mich., the Kingfish will enter tonight's 6:05 p.m. series finale in Traverse City with a chance to move into a tie for first place with the Pit Spitters atop the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division first-half standings.
Kenosha improved to 18-13 with Friday's win, so they're now tied with 20-13 Traverse City in the loss column and two games behind in the win column, which equals one game behind overall. The Kokomo Jackrabbits are 18-15 going into today's action, so they trail the Pit Spitters by two games and the Kingfish by one game in the Great Lakes East.
Including tonight, the Kingfish have just five games left to reach the halfway mark of 36 games played. They'll begin a two-game set in Madison against the Mallards on Sunday and Monday.
In Friday's extra-innings win, meanwhile, Justin Janas promptly doubled home Cam Redding, who started the inning on second base, in the top of the 10th to give the Kingfish a 5-4 lead. The Pit Spitters had runners on first and third with one out in the bottom of the 10th, but Kenosha reliever Nick Meyer got a strikeout and a flyout to end the game.
Meyer worked 2.1 innings to get the win. He allowed Traverse City to tie the game with a run in the bottom of the ninth but held the Pit Spitters at bay from there.
McKay Barney went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the Kingfish, Redding was 2-for-5 with a double and a run and Mitch Jebb went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.
Brock Weirather, meanwhile, didn't have his best start on the mound in a no-decision, but he kept Kenosha in the game, allowing three runs on six hits with four walks and a strikeout over five innings. The right-hander from the University of Richmond now has a league-best 0.95 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP over six appearances, five starts, covering 38 innings, which ranks second in the NWL.
Joey Kosowsky (1-0, 3.55 ERA) is listed as the probable starter for the Kingfish for tonight's game.
Northwoods League Scores and Standings
GREAT LAKES EAST DIVISION
FIRST HALF
Through Friday
W L Pct GB
Traverse City Pit Spitters 20 13 .606 —
Kenosha Kingfish 18 13 .581 1
Kokomo Jackrabbits 18 15 .545 2
Rockford Rivets 14 18 .424 6
Kalamazoo Growlers 13 20 .394 7
Battle Creek Bombers 12 19 .387 7
Friday’s Scores
Kenosha 5, Traverse City 4, 10 inn.
Kokomo 5, Battle Creek 4
Kalamazoo 4, Rockford 2
Sunday’s Games
Kokomo at Battle Creek, 12:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, 12:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Madison, 5:05 p.m.
Rockford at Fond du Lac, 5:05 p.m.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
Friday’s Scores
Lakeshore 13, Green Bay 3
La Crosse 5, Rochester 3
Waterloo 10, Willmar 3
Madison 6, Wisconsin 2
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Fond du Lac 1
St. Cloud 8, Duluth 3
Mankato 11, Bismarck 4
Sunday’s Games
Rochester at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids, 3:05 p.m.
Mankato at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m.
Willmar at Eau Claire, 5:05 p.m.
Lakeshore at Wisconsin, 6:05 p.m.
La Crosse at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.