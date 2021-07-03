Northwoods League: Kingfish move within a game of first place in Great Lakes East Division

The Kenosha Kingfish are now just one game out of first place.

With a 5-4, 10-inning victory over the first-place Traverse City Pit Spitters on Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, Mich., the Kingfish will enter tonight's 6:05 p.m. series finale in Traverse City with a chance to move into a tie for first place with the Pit Spitters atop the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division first-half standings.

Kenosha improved to 18-13 with Friday's win, so they're now tied with 20-13 Traverse City in the loss column and two games behind in the win column, which equals one game behind overall. The Kokomo Jackrabbits are 18-15 going into today's action, so they trail the Pit Spitters by two games and the Kingfish by one game in the Great Lakes East.

Including tonight, the Kingfish have just five games left to reach the halfway mark of 36 games played. They'll begin a two-game set in Madison against the Mallards on Sunday and Monday.

In Friday's extra-innings win, meanwhile, Justin Janas promptly doubled home Cam Redding, who started the inning on second base, in the top of the 10th to give the Kingfish a 5-4 lead. The Pit Spitters had runners on first and third with one out in the bottom of the 10th, but Kenosha reliever Nick Meyer got a strikeout and a flyout to end the game.