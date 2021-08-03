Northwoods League: Kingfish on 4-game winning streak, enter stretch run with shot at playoffs

The NWL is a developmental league, so winning games is not always the main focus. Now, however, a lot of players from earlier in the summer have left to go back to college, so the rosters are tightened. The guys still playing have either been with their teams all season or have joined late just to get on a summer-league roster for the final weeks.

For the players and coaches headed to the playoffs or seeking a postseason berth, winning games is all that matters now.

"We tell our guys at the beginning of the season, 'Look, everyone's going to get an opportunity here in the first three weeks of the first half and the second half,'" Porcaro said. "But once we kind of reach the middle point of the half, it's about putting the best team out there, the guys that are playing the best, competing the best, and give us the best chance to win."

Porcaro also said the Kingfish can learn from their first-half experience, when they were in contention for the division title until the final day but fell just short. He still has some players left on the roster who were around for that.

"It came down to the last day," Porcaro said. "Our destiny was in our hands the second-to-last game, and we let it slip through our hands. I think that experience will help us.