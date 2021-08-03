Northwoods League: Kingfish on 4-game winning streak, enter stretch run with shot at playoffs

After kind of spinning their wheels for a good chunk of the second half of the season, the Kenosha Kingfish are on a winning streak.
The timing is perfect.
As Northwoods League teams enjoyed their final team off-day of the season Tuesday, in which some players competed in the Major League Dreams Showcase at Copeland Park in La Crosse, the Kingfish were riding a four-game winning streak to position themselves for a playoff run in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division.
"For a while there, it felt like we were just (winning) every other game, just kind of playing .500 baseball, back and forth, back and fourth, just couldn't string a couple games together," Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. "We finally caught ourselves in a little bit of a winning streak, just finding ways to win, even though it hasn't always been pretty.
Mike Porcaro
Porcaro
"But you'll take it at this point. It just kind of feels like the guys have that feeling in the dugout that no matter what happens, we're going to find a way to win. That's where you want to be at this point in the season."
Big win Monday
No win was bigger than the one the Kingfish pulled off Monday night at Simmons Field against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, the team they're trying to chase down in the Great Lakes East Division.
The Kingfish led, 5-1, after three innings but blew the lead, as the Jackrabbits stormed back to take a 7-6 advantage going into the bottom of the eighth. That's when Kenosha came through with its biggest rally of the season, scoring four runs to surge back into the lead.
Leadoff hitter McKay Barney, as he's done so often this season, sparked things by opening the frame with a double to right, then Mikey Madej walked. Justin Janas then reached on an error by the first baseman, which scored Barney and sent Madej to third.
After Chase Estep grounded into a fielder's choice, Matt Korman plated Madej with a sacrifice fly to give the Kingfish an 8-7 lead. They then grabbed a pair of insurance runs, as Wyatt Crenshaw drove in Estep with a single to right and Cam Collier cranked a triple to center to score Crenshaw for a 10-7 lead.
The insurance was needed, as the Jackrabbits scored a run in the top of the ninth off Kingfish closer Nick Meyer to make it 10-8. But with the tying runs on base, Meyer struck out Chris Santiago to preserve the big win and record his eighth save of the season.
Collier finished the game 4-for-5 and also doubled, Estep went 2-for-5 with a triple, three runs and two RBI, Barney was 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs, Vince Bianchina went 2-for-4 with a run, Korman scored a run and drove in two and Chase Gibson added two RBI.
On the mound, after Kingfish starter Dominic Hann gave up six runs — though just three were earned — in 3.1 innings, the quartet of Jeffrey Stanish, Alex Saunders, Brady Kais and Meyer combined to allow just two runs the rest of the way. Kais (2-2) was credited with the win after working scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings, allowing no hits with two walks and a strikeout.
"It was a big one," Porcaro said of Monday's win. "All these games are pretty much must-win, but especially when you're facing the team that you're battling (for first place) with, it's pretty much a do-or-die game.
"... It's definitely the biggest win of our season, for sure. It keeps us in it."
With the victory, the Kingfish improved to 16-11 in the season's second half and pulled within two games of the Jackrabbits (17-8) atop the Great Lakes East. Kenosha is also now alone in second place after the Traverse City Pit Spitters lost to the Rockford Rivets on Monday to fall into third place at 14-11, a game behind Kenosha.
The Pit Spitters won the division's first-half title, so the second-half champion will join them from the division in the playoffs. The Kingfish and Jackrabbits will play another crucial game in that race when they return from their off-day to wrap up their two-game series at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Simmons Field. Kenosha and Kokomo then have one more two-game series in Kokomo, Ind., next week Monday and Tuesday.
In the Great Lakes East's overall standings, Kenosha (35-26) is tied for second place with Traverse City (35-26), two games back of Kokomo (37-24). That would only be significant if the Pit Spitters somehow surge to the second-half title. Since they already won the first half, the team with the next-best overall record would then join them in the postseason.
Tough finishing stretch
The Kingfish face a tough finishing kick following Tuesday's day off. Including Wednesday's series finale against Kokomo, they have 11 games remaining, eight of them on the road.
But this is exactly what they want. Porcaro, who played in the NWL during his own college days, knows how much better it is to come to the ballpark every game in contention for the playoffs rather than just playing out the string.
"You definitely just want to have a chance at it," he said. "In this league, this type of season, if you find yourself way out of it with like 11 games to go, it's probably the most miserable 11 days of your life.
"So I'm just glad we're playing for something and we're not just showing up everyday and guys are getting burnt out and just not enjoying it. This is so much more enjoyable when you're playing meaningful baseball."
The games also take on a different intensity than they did at earlier points in the season.
The NWL is a developmental league, so winning games is not always the main focus. Now, however, a lot of players from earlier in the summer have left to go back to college, so the rosters are tightened. The guys still playing have either been with their teams all season or have joined late just to get on a summer-league roster for the final weeks.
For the players and coaches headed to the playoffs or seeking a postseason berth, winning games is all that matters now.
"We tell our guys at the beginning of the season, 'Look, everyone's going to get an opportunity here in the first three weeks of the first half and the second half,'" Porcaro said. "But once we kind of reach the middle point of the half, it's about putting the best team out there, the guys that are playing the best, competing the best, and give us the best chance to win."
Porcaro also said the Kingfish can learn from their first-half experience, when they were in contention for the division title until the final day but fell just short. He still has some players left on the roster who were around for that.
"It came down to the last day," Porcaro said. "Our destiny was in our hands the second-to-last game, and we let it slip through our hands. I think that experience will help us.
"I like the nucleus we still have. The guys we've added, they're ballplayers, and I think they're definitely going to help us here in the last 11 games."