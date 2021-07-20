Northwoods League: Kingfish reach All-Star break one game out of first place

The Kenosha Kingfish will resume the Northwoods League regular season Thursday one game out of first place.

The Kingfish wrapped up their pre-All-Star break schedule by taking two of three games against the Battle Creek Bombers at Simmons Field last weekend to move to 9-7 in the season's second half. That's one game behind both the Kokomo Jackrabbits (9-5) and the Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-6) for first place in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division.

In the overall standings, the Kingfish are 28-22 and also one game back of the Jackrabbits and the first-half champion Pit Spitters (both 29-21) for first place in the division. Traverse City is already in the postseason and will be joined from the Great Lakes East by the second-half champion. If the Pit Spitters also win the second-half title, then the team with the next-best overall record will get in.

The regular season resumes Thursday after the three-day All-Star break from Monday through Wednesday. The All-Star Game was scheduled for Tuesday night at ISG Field in Mankato, Minn. The Kingfish had five All-Star representatives, catcher Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky), first baseman Cam Redding (St. Louis University), first baseman Justin Janas (University of Illinois), outfielder McKay Barney (University of Washington) and pitcher Brock Weirather (University of Richmond), at the game.