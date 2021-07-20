Northwoods League: Kingfish reach All-Star break one game out of first place

The Kenosha Kingfish will resume the Northwoods League regular season Thursday one game out of first place.
The Kingfish wrapped up their pre-All-Star break schedule by taking two of three games against the Battle Creek Bombers at Simmons Field last weekend to move to 9-7 in the season's second half. That's one game behind both the Kokomo Jackrabbits (9-5) and the Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-6) for first place in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division.
In the overall standings, the Kingfish are 28-22 and also one game back of the Jackrabbits and the first-half champion Pit Spitters (both 29-21) for first place in the division. Traverse City is already in the postseason and will be joined from the Great Lakes East by the second-half champion. If the Pit Spitters also win the second-half title, then the team with the next-best overall record will get in.
The regular season resumes Thursday after the three-day All-Star break from Monday through Wednesday. The All-Star Game was scheduled for Tuesday night at ISG Field in Mankato, Minn. The Kingfish had five All-Star representatives, catcher Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky), first baseman Cam Redding (St. Louis University), first baseman Justin Janas (University of Illinois), outfielder McKay Barney (University of Washington) and pitcher Brock Weirather (University of Richmond), at the game.
Tuesday's All-Star Game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
The Kingfish return to play Thursday on the road to open up a two-game series with the Rockford Rivets before returning home to host the Green Bay Booyah on Saturday and Sunday. The Kingfish have 22 regular-season games remaining and will have off-days on July 28 and Aug. 3, the latter being the date for the annual Major League Dreams Showcase.
Kingfish notes
—With the regular season winding down, the Kingfish rank third among 21 NWL teams in attendance this season. In 26 dates at Simmons Field so far, they've drawn 45,497 fans, or 1,750 per game.
—The Kingfish have three players who rank in the top 10 in the NWL in batting average, as Janas is first (.391), Liebert is fourth (.355) and Redding is seventh (.343).
—Liebert is also tied for third in the league with 38 RBI, while Redding is tied for fifth with 36 and Janas is tied for eighth with 31.
—Liebert and Redding each have 12 doubles, tied for third-most in the league, and Liebert is also tied for first with three triples.
—Janas ranks second in the NWL with a .494 on-base percentage and Liebert is fifth at .468. In slugging percentage, Liebert ranks third (.533), Janas ranks seventh (.504) and Redding ranks 10th (.487).
—Liebert and Janas are one-two in the league in OPS (on-base plus slugging) at 1.001 and .998, respectively.
—Barney is fourth in the league with 25 stolen bases.
—The Kingfish have been strong offensively overall, as they rank third in the NWL in batting average (.267), second in runs (308), first in hits (457), fourth in walks (265), fourth in on-base percentage (.374) and fourth in OPS (.723).
—In pitching, Weirather is fifth in the NWL with a 2.20 ERA, second in innings pitched (49), second in batting average against (.194) and tied for second in wins (four).
—Reliever Nick Meyer (University of Dayton) is tied for third with six saves.