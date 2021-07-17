Northwoods League: Kingfish settle for split of key 4-game series with Jackrabbits

After winning the first two games of a key four-game Northwoods League series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Simmons Field, the Kenosha Kingfish settled for a split.
The Jackrabbits rebounded from losing Wednesday night and the first game of Thursday's doubleheader to win the second game Thursday and earn the series split Friday night with a 9-7 win in the finale.
The Kingfish had a chance to move into first place in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division second-half standings, but instead they fell to third at 7-6, 1.5 games behind the first-place Jackrabbits (8-4) and a half-game behind the second-place Traverse City Pit Spitters (7-5) going into Saturday's action. In the overall standings, Kenosha (26-21) was 1.5 games behind Kokomo and first-place champion Traverse City (both 28-20) heading into Saturday.
Saturday's games were too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
The Kingfish hosted the Battle Creek Bombers in a doubleheader on Saturday, and the teams will conclude their three-game series at Simmons Field at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Then comes the three-day All-Star break from Monday through Wednesday.
In Friday's loss to Kokomo, the Kingfish scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead, but the Jackrabbits scored one in the sixth, four in the eighth and two in the ninth to surge to a 9-4 advantage.
Kenosha rallied in the bottom of the ninth, scoring three times to cut their deficit to two runs, but a key double play by the Jackrabbits thwarted the comeback.
Kirk Liebert, Cam Redding and Justin Janas all walked to start the inning and load the bases with no outs. Carmine Lane followed with a fourth consecutive walk, forcing in Liebert. Chase Estep then singled to score Redding and make it 9-6, and the bases were still loaded with no outs.
But Jackrabbits pitcher Tommy Peltier got Vince Bianchina to hit into a key 6-4-3 double play. Janas scored on the play, but that left just Lane on third base with two outs and the Kingfish trailing, 9-7. Given a boost by the double play, Peltier struck out Angelo Cantelo to end the game.
Cantelo, however, did have two hits in the game, including a double, and scored a run. Liebert doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, while Lane and Estep each drove in a pair.
Mitch Waletzki (3-1) took the loss in relief, as he allowed four runs in two innings of work, though just one was earned. Starter Bryant Bagshaw worked five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts.
