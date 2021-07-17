Northwoods League: Kingfish settle for split of key 4-game series with Jackrabbits

After winning the first two games of a key four-game Northwoods League series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Simmons Field, the Kenosha Kingfish settled for a split.

The Jackrabbits rebounded from losing Wednesday night and the first game of Thursday's doubleheader to win the second game Thursday and earn the series split Friday night with a 9-7 win in the finale.

The Kingfish had a chance to move into first place in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division second-half standings, but instead they fell to third at 7-6, 1.5 games behind the first-place Jackrabbits (8-4) and a half-game behind the second-place Traverse City Pit Spitters (7-5) going into Saturday's action. In the overall standings, Kenosha (26-21) was 1.5 games behind Kokomo and first-place champion Traverse City (both 28-20) heading into Saturday.

Saturday's games were too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

The Kingfish hosted the Battle Creek Bombers in a doubleheader on Saturday, and the teams will conclude their three-game series at Simmons Field at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Then comes the three-day All-Star break from Monday through Wednesday.