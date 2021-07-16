Northwoods League: Kingfish split DH with Jackrabbits, teams conclude 4-game series tonight

The Kenosha Kingfish and Kokomo Jackrabbits entered Friday night's Northwoods League game at Simmons Field with first place on the line in the conclusion of their four-game series at Simmons Field.
After the Kingfish won the series opener on Wednesday, 3-2 in 11 innings, the teams split a doubleheader on Thursday. The Kingfish won the opener, 3-0, before the Jackrabbits' offense woke up in the second game for a 13-1 victory. Both games were played to nine innings.
That left the Jackrabbits (7-4 second half, 27-20 overall) with a half-game lead over the Kingfish (7-5, 26-20) for first place in both the second-half and overall standings of the NWL's Great Lakes East Division. The first-half champion Traverse City Pit Spitters were also tied with the Jackrabbits for first place in the overall standings at 27-20.
Friday night's series finale between Kenosha and Kokomo ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
After the big series with the Jackrabbits, the Kingfish host the Battle Creek Bombers for a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday to wrap up a compacted seven-game homestand before the three-day All-Star break next week.
Here's a brief look at Thursday's doubleheader split with Kokomo:
Kingfish 3, Jackrabbits 0
In the opener, the Kingfish briefly took over first place behind a terrific pitching performance from starter Joey Kosowsky and relievers Randon Dauman and Nick Meyer.
Kosowsky, a right-hander from Farleigh Dickinson, improved his record to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.30 with six shutout innings. He allowed three hits and two walks and struck out six.
Dauman then pitched two innings of scoreless relief and Meyer worked around two walks in the top of the ninth to record his sixth save.
Mitch Jebb, meanwhile, drove in Kenosha's first run when he scored Dustin Crenshaw with a single to left, then Cam Collier's base hit to left in the bottom of the sixth brought home both Justin Janas and Carmine Lane for a 3-0 lead.
Collier finished with three hits for Kenosha, while Vince Bianchina and Jebb each had two.
Jackrabbits 13, Kingfish 1
Kenosha held a 1-0 lead through three innings in the second game, but Kokomo dominated after that with 13 unanswered runs.
The Kenosha mustered only five hits, two each by Bianchina and Lane, and committed four errors. Lane's single in the bottom of the third scored Bianchina for Kenosha's lone run.
The Kingfish also issued seven walks, with starter Jared Thompson taking the loss after allowing two runs in 3.2 innings before the Jackrabbits got to Kenosha's bullpen for 11 runs.