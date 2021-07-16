Northwoods League: Kingfish split DH with Jackrabbits, teams conclude 4-game series tonight

In the opener, the Kingfish briefly took over first place behind a terrific pitching performance from starter Joey Kosowsky and relievers Randon Dauman and Nick Meyer.

Kosowsky, a right-hander from Farleigh Dickinson, improved his record to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.30 with six shutout innings. He allowed three hits and two walks and struck out six.

Dauman then pitched two innings of scoreless relief and Meyer worked around two walks in the top of the ninth to record his sixth save.

Mitch Jebb, meanwhile, drove in Kenosha's first run when he scored Dustin Crenshaw with a single to left, then Cam Collier's base hit to left in the bottom of the sixth brought home both Justin Janas and Carmine Lane for a 3-0 lead.

Collier finished with three hits for Kenosha, while Vince Bianchina and Jebb each had two.

Jackrabbits 13, Kingfish 1

Kenosha held a 1-0 lead through three innings in the second game, but Kokomo dominated after that with 13 unanswered runs.

The Kenosha mustered only five hits, two each by Bianchina and Lane, and committed four errors. Lane's single in the bottom of the third scored Bianchina for Kenosha's lone run.