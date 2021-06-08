Northwoods League: Kingfish succumb to late Fond du Lac rally, game out of first in Great Lakes East

The Kenosha Kingfish entered a two-game series against the Madison Mallards on Tuesday and Wednesday one game out of first place in the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division.

Seeking a two-game home-and-home sweep of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders after a win on Sunday in Fond du Lac, Kenosha instead succumbed to a late Dock Spiders rally on Monday en route to a 6-5 defeat at Simmons Field.

The Kingfish dropped to 5-3 entering Tuesday's NWL games, one game back of the 6-2 Traverse City Pit Spitters atop the Great Lakes East. Kenosha hosted Madison at Simmons Field on Tuesday night in a game that ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition and also hosts the Mallards at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.

On Monday, the Kingfish led 5-2 after seven innings, but the Dock Spiders scored three runs in the top of the eighth to tie the game and one in the top of the ninth to take the lead.

Central graduate Josh Leslie, Cam Redding and Luke Stephenson each had RBI singles in Kenosha's three-run third inning, then Justin Janas hit a sacrifice fly and Leslie scored on a wild pitch for two more in the seventh.