Northwoods League: Kingfish suffer tough loss to Pit Spitters entering Wednesday's off-day

The Kenosha Kingfish will return from their off-day Wednesday in something close to "must-win" mode.

The Kingfish suffered a tough Northwoods League road defeat to the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Tuesday, falling 7-6 after holding a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. The Pit Spitters scored a run in the fourth and two each in the fifth, sixth and eighth to take a 7-5 lead.

The Kingfish scored a run in the top of the ninth and still had the bases loaded with no outs, but they struck out three straight times to end the game. That made it a two-game sweep for Traverse City, including Monday's 4-0 win. The teams will play each other for the final two times this season Thursday and Friday at Simmons Field after Wednesday's league-wide off-day. Both games begin at 6:05 p.m.

There's still time for Kenosha to earn a playoff spot in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division, but the Kingfish can't afford too many more losses. They'll start Thursday with a 12-10 record in the second half, a game behind first-half champion Traverse City (12-8) for second place and now three back of the surging Kokomo Jackrabbits (14-6) for first place. The second-half champion will join Traverse City in the playoffs.