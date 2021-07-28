Northwoods League: Kingfish suffer tough loss to Pit Spitters entering Wednesday's off-day

The Kenosha Kingfish will return from their off-day Wednesday in something close to "must-win" mode.
The Kingfish suffered a tough Northwoods League road defeat to the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Tuesday, falling 7-6 after holding a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. The Pit Spitters scored a run in the fourth and two each in the fifth, sixth and eighth to take a 7-5 lead.
The Kingfish scored a run in the top of the ninth and still had the bases loaded with no outs, but they struck out three straight times to end the game. That made it a two-game sweep for Traverse City, including Monday's 4-0 win. The teams will play each other for the final two times this season Thursday and Friday at Simmons Field after Wednesday's league-wide off-day. Both games begin at 6:05 p.m.
There's still time for Kenosha to earn a playoff spot in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division, but the Kingfish can't afford too many more losses. They'll start Thursday with a 12-10 record in the second half, a game behind first-half champion Traverse City (12-8) for second place and now three back of the surging Kokomo Jackrabbits (14-6) for first place. The second-half champion will join Traverse City in the playoffs.
In the overall standings, the Kingfish (31-25) are also in third place, two games behind the Pit Spitters (33-23) for second and three back of the Jackrabbits (34-22) for first. If Traverse City manages to win the second-half title, too, then whoever has the best overall record between Kenosha and Kokomo will get the other playoff spot from the division.
Big game for Barney
In Tuesday's defeat, leadoff hitter and NWL All-Star McKay Barney had another big game for the Kingfish, going 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Wyatt Crenshaw had two hits, including a double, scored a run and drove in two, Justin Janas had three hits and three RBI, giving him a team-high 39 driven in on the season, and Vince Bianchina added three hits.
McKay Barney
Barney
Brady Kais (1-2) took the loss in relief, allowing four runs on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts over three innings.
Kenosha had a huge chance to take the lead in the top of the ninth after trailing 7-5 going into the inning. Barney led off and reached on an error, then Bianchina and Kirk Liebert both walked to load the bases with no outs. Traverse City brought in Joe Pace to try to close out the game, but he was greeted by Janas' single to center, which scored Barney and moved each runner up a base to keep them loaded with no outs.
Justin Janas
Janas
But Pace recovered to strike out Chase Estep, Luke Stephenson and Cam Collier in succession to slam the door on the Kingfish.
With the two games against the Pit Spitters to open up, the Kingfish now embark on a critical six-game homestand. They'll host the Kalamazoo Growlers on Saturday and Sunday before a huge two-game set against the Jackrabbits on Monday and Wednesday. That's interrupted by Tuesday's Major League Dreams Showcase, as no NWL games will be played that day.