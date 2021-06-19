Northwoods League: Kingfish swept in two-game series at Kokomo, look to bounce back at home

The Kenosha Kingfish returned home this weekend looking to recover from a tough two-game sweep.

Then, it's back on the road.

The Kingfish dropped a pair of one-run Northwoods League games, both via walk-off fashion, on the road to the Kokomo (Ind.) Jackrabbits, losing 4-3 on Thursday and 6-5 on Friday. Kenosha then had a quick two-game return to Simmons Field to play the Battle Creek Bombers on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. Sunday's game is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.

After that, the Kingfish are back on the road for a six-game trip, one of two six-game roadies this season, to Michigan to play the Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Bombers again.

Entering the weekend, Kenosha had dropped to .500 on the season at 9-9. They were still alone in second place in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division in the first-half standings, but they were 3.5 games behind first-place Traverse City, which had improved to 12-5 going into the weekend to put some distance on the rest of the division.

Here's a brief look at each of the two games in Kokomo on Thursday and Friday:

Jackrabbits 6, Kingfish 5