Northwoods League: Kingfish swept in two-game series at Kokomo, look to bounce back at home

The Kenosha Kingfish returned home this weekend looking to recover from a tough two-game sweep.
Then, it's back on the road.
The Kingfish dropped a pair of one-run Northwoods League games, both via walk-off fashion, on the road to the Kokomo (Ind.) Jackrabbits, losing 4-3 on Thursday and 6-5 on Friday. Kenosha then had a quick two-game return to Simmons Field to play the Battle Creek Bombers on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday's game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. Sunday's game is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.
After that, the Kingfish are back on the road for a six-game trip, one of two six-game roadies this season, to Michigan to play the Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Bombers again.
Entering the weekend, Kenosha had dropped to .500 on the season at 9-9. They were still alone in second place in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division in the first-half standings, but they were 3.5 games behind first-place Traverse City, which had improved to 12-5 going into the weekend to put some distance on the rest of the division.
Here's a brief look at each of the two games in Kokomo on Thursday and Friday:
Jackrabbits 6, Kingfish 5
In Friday's game, the Kingfish rallied from a 4-0 deficit with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and two in the top of the six and maintained their 5-4 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.
But the Jackrabbits scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to grab a walk-off win.
After pitching a scoreless eighth, Hayden Fox began the ninth inning on the mound for Kenosha and got the leadoff hitter out before allowing a single to right field by Gavin Grant. That prompted Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro to remove Fox in favor of Nick Meyer, who was tied for the team lead with Brady Kais with two saves going into the game.
But Meyer was greeted by a triple to right field from Camden Vasquez that tied the game at 5-5, then Dylan Dennis followed by smacking the first pitch he saw for a base hit to left that scored Vasquez and ended the game.
For the Kingfish, Mitch Jebb had an RBI double in the top of the fifth and Luke Stephenson ripped a two-run double in the top of the sixth.
Dominic Hann started on the mound for Kenosha and was knocked out after Kokomo's four-run third. He allowed four earned runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Jackrabbits 4, Kingfish 3
The Kingfish seemingly had Thursday's game well in hand with a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the eighth, but the Jackrabbits scored two in the eighth and two in the ninth to win.
An error allowed two runs to score with two outs in the eighth. A play-by-play for the ninth was not available.
Kingfish catcher Kirk Liebert continued his amazing start to the season with two more doubles, and he also scored a run. Justin Janas had two hits and an RBI and Casey O'Laughlin added a double.
The late loss spoiled a great start by Dalton Wiggins of NCAA Division III Marietta (Ohio) College. He worked six scoreless innings, allowing five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.