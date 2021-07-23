Northwoods League: Kingfish win first game after All-Star break

The Kenosha Kingfish returned from the three-day All-Star break on a high note.

In the opener of a two-game Northwoods League series in Rockford, Ill., the Kingfish pounded out 12 hits in a 10-3 victory over the Rivets on Thursday. The teams were scheduled to conclude their series Friday night in Rockford. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

With Thursday's win, the Kingfish improved to 10-7 in the second half and 29-22 overall through Thursday's games to remain a game behind the Kokomo Jackrabbits (10-5, 30-21) in each part of the NWL's Great Lakes East Division standings. The first-half champion Traverse City Pit Spitters were tied with the Kingfish at 29-22 overall and two games back of the Jackrabbits at 8-7 in the second-half standings through Thursday.

In Thursday's game, Kenosha got out to a quick 8-0 lead with five runs in the top of the first and three more in the top of the second.

The big hits in the first were a two-run double by Mitch Jebb and a two-run single by Cam Collier. In the second, Justin Janas had an RBI double, Chase Estep had an RBI single and Jebb added a sacrifice fly.