Northwoods League: Kingfish win first game after All-Star break

The Kenosha Kingfish returned from the three-day All-Star break on a high note.
In the opener of a two-game Northwoods League series in Rockford, Ill., the Kingfish pounded out 12 hits in a 10-3 victory over the Rivets on Thursday. The teams were scheduled to conclude their series Friday night in Rockford. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
With Thursday's win, the Kingfish improved to 10-7 in the second half and 29-22 overall through Thursday's games to remain a game behind the Kokomo Jackrabbits (10-5, 30-21) in each part of the NWL's Great Lakes East Division standings. The first-half champion Traverse City Pit Spitters were tied with the Kingfish at 29-22 overall and two games back of the Jackrabbits at 8-7 in the second-half standings through Thursday.
In Thursday's game, Kenosha got out to a quick 8-0 lead with five runs in the top of the first and three more in the top of the second.
The big hits in the first were a two-run double by Mitch Jebb and a two-run single by Cam Collier. In the second, Justin Janas had an RBI double, Chase Estep had an RBI single and Jebb added a sacrifice fly.
Vince Bianchina, meanwhile, finished 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI, Janas went 3-for-4 with two runs, two doubles and two RBI, leadoff hitter McKay Barney walked twice and scored twice and Collier finished 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
On the mound, Bryant Bagshaw took advantage of the early run support and pitched five solid innings to improve to 1-0. He allowed three runs on five hits with a walk and a strikeout. Clayton Johnson and Brady Kais then each worked two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts apiece.
After Friday's game against Rockford, the Kingfish headed home for the weekend for a two-game set against the Green Bay Booyah at Simmons Field on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday's game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Kingfish in All-Star Game
Kenosha had five representatives for the Great Lakes team at Tuesday's NWL All-Star Game at ISG Field in Mankato, Minn., and each got into the game.
Janas (University of Illinois) started at first base and batted second and finished 0-for-2, while Cam Redding (St. Louis University) started at catcher and batted seventh and finished 0-for-1.
Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky) then replaced Redding behind the dish and went 0-for-1, and Barney (University of Washington) came into the game in center field in the bottom of the fifth and had two plate appearances. He walked in the top of the seventh and in the top of the ninth delivered a run-scoring single.
McKay Barney
Barney
On the mound, Brock Weirather (University of Richmond) pitched the bottom of the third and allowed a run on one hit with no walks and no strikeouts.
The Great Plains team beat the Great Lakes team, 7-3.