Northwoods League: Late rally comes up short as Kingfish fall to Rivets in second-to-last home game

In their second-to-last home game of the season, the Kenosha Kingfish saw a ninth-inning rally come up short in a 7-6 Northwoods League loss to the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field on Wednesday night.
Kenosha trailed 7-3 going into the bottom of the ninth but scored three runs to make it 7-6. The Kingfish had the tying run on second base and the winning run on first, but Rockford reliever AJ Golembiewski got Matt Korman to fly out to left to end the game.
The Kingfish, who have been eliminated from postseason play, dropped to 18-17 in the second half and 37-32 overall. They were scheduled to host the Rivets in the home finale on Thursday night, a game that ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News. After that, the teams will conclude their 2021 NWL seasons in Rockford on Friday and Saturday night, with both games beginning at 6:05 p.m.
The Kokomo Jackrabbits have clinched the NWL's Great Lakes East Division title and will play the first-half champion Traverse City Pit Spitters in a best-of-3 series to open the playoffs. The winner of that series plays the winner of the best-of-3 series between the Great Lakes West first- and second-half champions in a one-game Great Lakes divisional championship matchup.
From there, the Great Lakes champion plays the Great Plains champion in the one-game Summer Collegiate World Series for the NWL title. The Kingfish won their first and only NWL championship so far in 2015.
They won't be able to do that this year, but the players left with the team are still trying to finish off a strong summer before they head back to their respective colleges.
In Wednesday's loss, Luke Stephenson drove in two runs for Kenosha, Cam Collier doubled and drove in a run and Spencer Hans and Central graduate Josh Leslie each added an RBI.
In the bottom of the ninth, Angelo Cantelo, Chase Gibson and Josh Beier all walked to load the bases with no outs before Hans struck out for the first out. Leslie walked to drive in a run and load the bases again, which brought Golembiewski in from the bullpen.
After Collier struck out for the second out, Stephenson singled to left to score Gibson and Beier and pull the Kingfish within a run with the tying and go-ahead runs on base. But Golembiewski retired Korman to end the game.
Bryant Bagshaw (2-2) started and took the loss for the Kingfish, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts over five innings. Alex Saunders and Matt Zahora combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.
