Northwoods League: Liebert's two-run single gives Kingfish walk-off win over Jackrabbits

Kirk Liebert's latest big hit gave the Kenosha Kingfish a key victory.
Liebert ripped a two-run single in the bottom of the 11th inning on Wednesday night at Simmons Field to deliver the Kingfish a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Kokomo Jackrabbits to open up an important four-game Northwoods League series.
Through Wednesday's games, the Kingfish (6-4 second half, 25-19 overall) moved within a half-game of the Jackrabbits (6-3, 26-19) for first place in both the second half and overall standings of the NWL's Great Lakes East Division.
The teams were scheduled to continue their four-game set with a doubleheader Thursday at Simmons Field, which ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News. They conclude the series at 6:05 p.m. Friday at Simmons Field.
By that point, the Kingfish could take over first place in the second half and overall division standings.
Liebert, a catcher from the University of Kentucky who will be one of Kenosha's five representatives at next week's All-Star Game in Mankato, Minn., scored Dustin Crenshaw and fellow All-Star McKay Barney win the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the 11th on Wednesday. That was one of just three hits for the Kingfish, but it was enough.
Trailing 2-1 after the Jackrabbits scratched out a run in the top of the 11th — like in Major League Baseball, NWL teams begin extra innings with a runner on second base — the Kingfish opened the bottom of the frame with Crenshaw on second and Xavier Watson at the plate. Watson bunted Crenshaw to third for the first out, then Carmine Lane came up and was hit by a pitch on a 2-2 count.
Barney pinch-ran for Lane and advanced to second base on what was scored defensive indifference. On a 3-2 pitch, Liebert smacked a single to center, and Crenshaw and Barney came in to score for the win.
Kenosha's other run came in the bottom of the second when Crenshaw scored Chase Estep with a base hit, then Kokomo tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth before the teams stayed deadlocked until the 11th.
Kingfish starting pitcher Brock Weirather, meanwhile, delivered another gem on the mound. The right-hander, who will also be in next week's All-Star Game, worked eight innings, allowing just a run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts. He got a no-decision, but he dropped his ERA to 2.20.
Brady Kais then worked the ninth through 11th innings in relief to even his record at 1-1. He allowed just one hit and the lone run in the top of the 11th, considered unearned since a runner started on second base, with a walk and two strikeouts.
Liebert, Redding in HR Challenge
Both Liebert and Kingfish All-Star catcher/first baseman Cam Redding, from Saint Louis University, will participate in the Home Run Challenge on Monday at ISG Field in Mankato, a day before Tuesday's All-Star Game.
The two Kingfish players will be on the nine-player Great Lakes team and will compete against the nine-player Great Plains team in the Home Run Challenge.
The challenge is a nine-inning format, with each player having one-half inning to bat. Each player will receive 2 minutes, 30 seconds to hit as many home runs as he can during his turn, and each will be allowed one 30-second timeout during his turn. Should any contestant hit back-to-back home runs, he'll be granted an additional 30 seconds of time.
The team that hits the most home runs will be declared the Home Run Challenge team champion, and the individual who hits the most will receive a trophy from the Mankato MoonDogs.
Liebert was tied for the Kingfish team lead with three homers this season entering play Thursday, while Redding had two.