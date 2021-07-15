Northwoods League: Liebert's two-run single gives Kingfish walk-off win over Jackrabbits

Kirk Liebert's latest big hit gave the Kenosha Kingfish a key victory.

Liebert ripped a two-run single in the bottom of the 11th inning on Wednesday night at Simmons Field to deliver the Kingfish a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Kokomo Jackrabbits to open up an important four-game Northwoods League series.

Through Wednesday's games, the Kingfish (6-4 second half, 25-19 overall) moved within a half-game of the Jackrabbits (6-3, 26-19) for first place in both the second half and overall standings of the NWL's Great Lakes East Division.

The teams were scheduled to continue their four-game set with a doubleheader Thursday at Simmons Field, which ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News. They conclude the series at 6:05 p.m. Friday at Simmons Field.

By that point, the Kingfish could take over first place in the second half and overall division standings.

Liebert, a catcher from the University of Kentucky who will be one of Kenosha's five representatives at next week's All-Star Game in Mankato, Minn., scored Dustin Crenshaw and fellow All-Star McKay Barney win the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the 11th on Wednesday. That was one of just three hits for the Kingfish, but it was enough.