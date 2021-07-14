Northwoods League notebook: Five former Kingfish players selected in MLB Draft

The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, which lasted 20 rounds over three days this year, wrapped up on Tuesday.
As usual, Northwoods League alumni were featured prominently in this year's draft class.
According to the NWL's official website, 100 players who once played in the league were selected within the 20 rounds of this year's draft. The draft, which has contained upwards of 40 rounds in the past, was reduced to just five rounds in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before going up to 20 this year.
The highest former NWL player drafted this year was Jordan Wicks, a left-handed pitcher from Kansas State who went in the first round (No. 21 overall) to the Chicago Cubs. Wicks played for the Rockford Rivets last summer.
The La Crosse Loggers led the way among NWL franchises this year with 11 former players drafted, followed by the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters with 10.
The Kenosha Kingfish, meanwhile, had five former players drafted this week.
The highest was infielder Mike Jarvis of San Diego State, who went with the first pick of the sixth round (No. 163 overall) to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jarvis played with the Kingfish in 2019.
Also drafted were pitcher Gabe Bierman of Indiana University by the Miami Marlins in the seventh round (No. 209 overall), who played with the Kingfish in 2019, pitcher Colton Gordon of Central Florida by the Houston Astros in the eighth round (No. 238), who played for the Kingfish in 2018, pitcher Colton Johnson of Illinois State by the Oakland A's in the 16th round (No. 488), who played for the Kingfish in 2018, and infielder Will Wagner of Liberty University by the Astros in the 18th round (No. 538), who played for the Kingfish in 2018. Wagner is the son of former Astros great Billy Wagner, a seven-time All-Star closer.
Additionally, two players who came through Kenosha as members of the K-Town Bobbers in 2020, when the NWL moved to a pod system due to the pandemic, were selected this week. Those were infielder Brett Harris of Gonzaga by the A's in the seventh round (No. 218) and infielder Justice Bigbie of Western Carolina by the Detroit Tigers in the 19th round (No. 555).
Here's a look at the Kingfish in the MLB Draft:
—According to the NWL's database, the Kingfish have had 45 alumni drafted, including those who may have been drafted twice after they declined to go pro and returned to college after being selected the first time. If you include the Bobbers, that number goes to 47.
—The highest of those players was outfielder Buddy Reed from the University of Florida, who played with the Kingfish during their inaugural season of 2014 and was selected by the San Diego Padres in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 draft. Reed got as high as Double-A in the Padres organization and is now in the A's organization, where this season he's with Triple-A Las Vegas of the West League, formerly the Pacific Coast League.
—The first Kingfish alumnus drafted was pitcher Daniel Young, by the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth round in 2015. Young, who played at the University of Florida, was with the Kingfish in 2014. He's currently with Triple-A Columbus (Ohio) of the East League, an affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.
—The year with the most former Kingfish drafted was 2017, when 10 Kingfish alumni were picked. In 2018, that number was nine.
—In last year's extremely shortened draft, the only Kingfish alumni selected was pitcher Trent Palmer, who played with the team in 2018. Palmer was a high pick, going in the third round (No. 77 overall). This summer, he's with Dunedin (Fla.) of the Single-A (Low) Southeast League.
—To date, the only former Kingfish player to make the major leagues is right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia, who's one of the best-known players in team history, starring for the Kingfish in their inaugural 2014 season and also in 2015 when they won the NWL title. The Hawaiian was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 30th round of the 2016 draft. Garcia bucked the odds to reach the majors, making his debut with the Rockies in 2019. He's now with the San Francisco Giants and appeared in 12 games with them in 2020, but he's out for this season after a torn ulnar collateral ligament required Tommy John surgery.
Big homestand
The current Kingfish, meanwhile, began a key four-game series with the Kokomo Jackrabbits and a compacted seven-game homestand before the All-Star break on Wednesday night at Simmons Field. Wednesday's game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.
Entering play Wednesday, the Kingfish were 5-4 in the second half of the season and trailed the 6-2 Jackrabbits by 1.5 games for first place in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division. In the overall standings, the 24-19 Kingfish were also 1.5 games back of the 26-18 Jackrabbits.
Kenosha can take over first place this week, as the Kingfish were set for a four-game, three-day series with Kokomo. After Wednesday's game, the teams are scheduled for a doubleheader on Thursday at noon and 6 p.m. before another game at 6:05 p.m. Friday.
The Kingfish will then host the Battle Creek Bombers for three more games on Saturday and Sunday before three days off for the All-Star break next week Monday through Wednesday.
On Tuesday in Battle Creek, Mich., the Kingfish and Bombers concluded the second game of a doubleheader that was suspended on Monday night due to a lighting malfunction, with the Kingfish claiming a 7-4 victory in seven innings. The teams were then scheduled to play another doubleheader Tuesday to conclude a two-day, four-game series.
But after the Bombers won the first game, 5-3 in seven innings, the second game was postponed due to rain. It will be made up Saturday at Simmons Field as part of a doubleheader, beginning at 4:30 p.m.