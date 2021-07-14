Northwoods League notebook: Five former Kingfish players selected in MLB Draft

The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, which lasted 20 rounds over three days this year, wrapped up on Tuesday.

As usual, Northwoods League alumni were featured prominently in this year's draft class.

According to the NWL's official website, 100 players who once played in the league were selected within the 20 rounds of this year's draft. The draft, which has contained upwards of 40 rounds in the past, was reduced to just five rounds in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before going up to 20 this year.

The highest former NWL player drafted this year was Jordan Wicks, a left-handed pitcher from Kansas State who went in the first round (No. 21 overall) to the Chicago Cubs. Wicks played for the Rockford Rivets last summer.

The La Crosse Loggers led the way among NWL franchises this year with 11 former players drafted, followed by the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters with 10.

The Kenosha Kingfish, meanwhile, had five former players drafted this week.

The highest was infielder Mike Jarvis of San Diego State, who went with the first pick of the sixth round (No. 163 overall) to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jarvis played with the Kingfish in 2019.