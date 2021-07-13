Northwoods League notebook: Kingfish will send five players to next week's All-Star Game

Next week's Northwoods League All-Star Game won't be short on representation from the Kenosha Kingfish.
When the rosters were announced late last week, the Kingfish led the Great Lakes Division, comprised of the Great Lakes East and West divisions, with five selections.
The Great Lakes Division will play the Great Plains Division, comprised of the Great Plains East and West divisions, in the NWL All-Star Game next week Tuesday at ISG Field in Mankato, Minn.
Representing the Kingfish will be catcher Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky), catcher Cam Redding (St. Louis University), first baseman Justin Janas (University of Illinois), outfielder McKay Barney (University of Washington) and right-handed pitcher Brock Weirather (University of Richmond).
Entering play Tuesday afternoon, the Kingfish were 5-3 in the second half of the season, a half-game behind the 5-2 Kokomo Jackrabbits for first place in the Great Lakes East. Overall, the Kingfish were 24-18, also a half-game behind the Jackrabbits, who were 25-18 overall.
Janas, Redding and Liebert were among the league leaders in batting average entering play Tuesday, as Janas ranked first at .411, Redding was fourth at .365 and Liebert was ninth at .343.
Liebert was also tied for third in runs (33), tied for fifth in hits (48), tied for third in doubles (11), tied for first in triples (three), tied for fifth in RBI (32), fifth in on-base percentage (.456), fifth in slugging percentage (.529) and fourth in OPS (.985).
Janas, meanwhile, was second in the league in on-base percentage (.496), tied for sixth in slugging percentage (.527) and first in OPS (1.023), while Redding led the league in RBI (35), was third in slugging percentage (.532) and ranked seventh in OPS (.954).
Barney, who's sparked the Kingfish lineup from the leadoff spot, was tied for fifth in the NWL in runs (31) and ranked third in stolen bases (21).
On the mound, Weirather entered Tuesday with the league's 10th-best ERA at 2.41 and was tied for second with four wins. His opponents' batting average of .203 also ranked fifth in the NWL.
Four games in Battle Creek
The Kingfish were in Battle Creek, Mich., on Monday and Tuesday, trying to squeeze in four games against the Bombers to make up for previous rainouts.
At press time Tuesday, the teams had completed two of their four scheduled games.
The Kingfish notched a 7-4 win in seven innings in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and added two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Carmine Lane walked twice and scored three runs for Kenosha, Cam Collier drove in two, Dalton Wiggins gave up three runs (two earned) over four innings for his first win and Randon Dauman worked three innings in relief for his first save.
The second game of Monday's doubleheader was suspended and carried over into Tuesday morning, with the Kingfish completing a 7-4 victory in seven innings.
Kenosha took a 4-0 lead with three runs in the top of the third then pulled away with three more in the top of the sixth after Battle Creek had pulled within 4-3. Lane had a huge game, blasting two homers and driving in four runs. He hit a solo shot to left to lead off the top of the third and cranked a three-run shot to left to extend the lead in the top of the sixth.
Vince Bianchina also had two hits and drove in a pair, while Mitchell Waletzki improved to 3-0 on the season with two innings of scoreless relief, including three strikeouts.
The Kingfish and Bombers were then set to play another doubleheader Tuesday to conclude their compacted four-game set. Those games ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
The Kingfish then traveled home to cram in a six-game homestand at Simmons Field before the All-Star break next week.
They'll host Kokomo for a big four-game series from Wednesday through Friday, with a doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, before a two-game set against Battle Creek on Saturday and Sunday.
Former Kingfish drafted
Former Kingfish player Mike Jarvis, a second baseman from San Diego State, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first pick of the sixth round (No. 163 overall) during the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
He is believed to be the only former Kingfish player drafted in the first 10 rounds this year. The draft was scheduled to conclude with rounds 11 through 20 on Tuesday.
The only Kingfish alumnus so far to reach the big leagues is pitcher Rico Garcia, who was on the inaugural Kingfish team in 2014 and was a key part of the 2015 team that won the NWL title.
Garcia was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 30th round in 2016 and appeared in two games with them in 2019 before signing with the the San Francisco Giants prior to the 2020 season.
Garcia pitched in 12 games in 2020 for the Giants, compiling a 5.40 ERA and earning his first career win, but he's injured for 2021 after a torn ulnar collateral ligament required Tommy John surgery.