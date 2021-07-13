Northwoods League notebook: Kingfish will send five players to next week's All-Star Game

The second game of Monday's doubleheader was suspended and carried over into Tuesday morning, with the Kingfish completing a 7-4 victory in seven innings.

Kenosha took a 4-0 lead with three runs in the top of the third then pulled away with three more in the top of the sixth after Battle Creek had pulled within 4-3. Lane had a huge game, blasting two homers and driving in four runs. He hit a solo shot to left to lead off the top of the third and cranked a three-run shot to left to extend the lead in the top of the sixth.

Vince Bianchina also had two hits and drove in a pair, while Mitchell Waletzki improved to 3-0 on the season with two innings of scoreless relief, including three strikeouts.

The Kingfish and Bombers were then set to play another doubleheader Tuesday to conclude their compacted four-game set. Those games ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

The Kingfish then traveled home to cram in a six-game homestand at Simmons Field before the All-Star break next week.

They'll host Kokomo for a big four-game series from Wednesday through Friday, with a doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, before a two-game set against Battle Creek on Saturday and Sunday.

