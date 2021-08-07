Northwoods League: Playoff berth slipping away from Kingfish after third straight loss

The Kenosha Kingfish were hoping to go into a two-game road series with the Kokomo (Ind.) Jackrabbits on Monday and Tuesday with a chance to at least get close to first place in the Northwoods League Great Lakes East Division second-half standings.
That chance is slipping away, and so is a playoff berth.
Kenosha's bats stayed quiet for a third straight game Friday night, as the Kingfish suffered their second consecutive road loss to the Kalamazoo Growlers in Michigan, this time by a 5-0 score. The Kingfish dropped their third straight game overall and scored just two runs total in those losses.
Including Saturday night's game at Kalamazoo, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News, the Kingfish had just eight games left in the regular season and found themselves getting closer to postseason elimination.
Kenosha (16-14 second half, 35-29 overall) fell to four games back of Kokomo (19-9, 39-25) in both the second-half and overall standings in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division after the Jackrabbits beat the Traverse City Pit Spitters, 14-5, on Friday night.
Traverse City, which won the division's first-half title and has already secured a playoff berth, remained in second place in the second-half standings at 16-12, three games back of Kokomo and one game ahead of Kenosha.
The second-half champion will join the Pit Spitters in the playoffs from the Great Lakes East. If Traverse City manages to surge to the second-half title, too, then the team with the next-best overall record will get in.
Must-win mode
Going into Saturday night's games, the Kingfish were running out of chances for any avenue of playoff eligibility.
The Kingfish are scheduled to conclude their four-game series at Kalamazoo at 12:35 p.m. Sunday, then they have two games at Kokomo on Monday and Tuesday to kick off the final week of the season. The Kingfish pretty had to win their final two games in Kalamazoo this weekend and then must win both games in Kokomo to have any shot at the postseason.
They'll need their bats to wake up to do so.
In Friday's loss, Kenosha managed just three hits off a trio of Growlers pitchers. McKay Barney, Matt Korman and Chase Gibson had the hits. Only Gibson's, a double, went for extra bases.
Kingfish starter Ethan Peters (1-5) didn't give up a hit in two innings of work and struck out four, but he also walked three, which led to three runs, two of which were unearned. Reed Smith worked three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just a hit with two walks and five strikeouts, to keep the Kingfish in the game.
But the bats never got going, and Kalamazoo added two runs off Kingfish reliever Angelo Cantelo in the bottom of the eighth.