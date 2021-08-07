Northwoods League: Playoff berth slipping away from Kingfish after third straight loss

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second-half champion will join the Pit Spitters in the playoffs from the Great Lakes East. If Traverse City manages to surge to the second-half title, too, then the team with the next-best overall record will get in.

Must-win mode

Going into Saturday night's games, the Kingfish were running out of chances for any avenue of playoff eligibility.

The Kingfish are scheduled to conclude their four-game series at Kalamazoo at 12:35 p.m. Sunday, then they have two games at Kokomo on Monday and Tuesday to kick off the final week of the season. The Kingfish pretty had to win their final two games in Kalamazoo this weekend and then must win both games in Kokomo to have any shot at the postseason.

They'll need their bats to wake up to do so.

In Friday's loss, Kenosha managed just three hits off a trio of Growlers pitchers. McKay Barney, Matt Korman and Chase Gibson had the hits. Only Gibson's, a double, went for extra bases.

Kingfish starter Ethan Peters (1-5) didn't give up a hit in two innings of work and struck out four, but he also walked three, which led to three runs, two of which were unearned. Reed Smith worked three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just a hit with two walks and five strikeouts, to keep the Kingfish in the game.