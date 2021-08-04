Northwoods League: Three Kingfish players get chance in Major League Dreams Showcase

For Northwoods League teams, Tuesday represented the final off-day of the long, grueling season.
For select players, however, it represented arguably the most significant day of the summer.
That was true of three Kenosha Kingfish players, infielder Justin Janas, third baseman Chase Estep and pitcher Randon Dauman, who participated in the annual Major League Dreams Showcase on Tuesday at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
The Major League Dreams Showcase brought together 100 of the top players in the NWL in front of Major League scouts. The players formed four teams for a day of scouting workouts and a doubleheader of games, which provided an invaluable opportunity for players who one day hope to be drafted or signed into professional baseball.
That’s exactly the main reason why college players in the NWL and across summer leagues throughout the country play summer ball.
“Everyone’s goal in our league is to play at the next level and play professional baseball,” Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “This day is really one of the biggest in the Northwoods season. To get a chance to showcase your skills in front of a bunch of scouts from all over the place and kind of get your name out there even more is huge for all three of those guys.
“They’ve all earned it. They all have tools.”
Those selected to participate in the Major League Dreams Showcase annually are done so by a panel of big-league scouts. So the rosters aren’t like an All-Star game, in that the players picked are the ones who display the most potential to be pros one day, not necessarily the ones with the best stats in NWL games.
Unique trio
Indeed, Janas was the only Kingfish player to make the league’s All-Star Game earlier this summer who also participated in the Major League Dreams Showcase on Tuesday. The trio from Kenosha picked for Tuesday’s event, in fact, was very indicative of the different kinds of players who fill out a typical NWL roster each summer.
Janas, from the University of Illinois, has been with the Kingfish all season and is on the verge of winning a league batting title, as he leads the NWL with a .406 batting average. He’s also tied for third in hits (69), tied for seventh in doubles (12), tied for third in RBI (43), first in on-base percentage (.507), third in slugging percentage (.535) and second in on-base plus slugging (1.042).
Justin Janas
Janas
In other words, to the untrained eye of the fan who may just look at stats and know the players who’ve been in the lineup all summer, Janas is exactly the player you’d expect to be in the showcase. Plus, he led the Big Ten in batting average this spring, so he’s already a pretty polished product.
“That guy’s a pro bat,” Porcaro said.
Estep, from the University of Kentucky, joined the Kingfish midway through the summer. He hasn’t been around long enough to accumulate the stats necessary to be among the league leaders, but he’s been a key part of Kenosha’s second-half roster as the Kingfish make a playoff push.
Chase Estep
Estep
He’s also been a defensive standout at third base.
“He’s a premier defender and has really showcased his bat in the shortened time he’s been with us,” Porcaro said.
Then there’s Dauman, who’s the perfect example of something the scouts may see that the average fan doesn’t.
Randon Dauman
Dauman
Dauman, a right-handed reliever who’s now at the University of Minnesota, didn’t have a good season this past spring at St. Louis University, posting a 15.75 ERA in 10 appearances. He also struggled at the beginning of the NWL season, but he found his groove and now has a 4.15 ERA over 18 appearances covering 30.1 innings.
It’s his pure stuff that’s drawn notice from scouts and got him into the showcase.
“He came to summer ball, worked on some things, figured some things out, and now he finds himself in the showcase in front of a bunch of scouts,” Porcaro said. “That’s just a testament to how much he’s done, and he does have the arm talent. I think that just proves how important the summer season is and how important the Northwoods season is, not to give up on your year. You have a bad spring, and good things can happen.
“He’s earned it. ... He’s got a live arm. Once the walk numbers went down, I’m sure the the scouts were like, ‘We need to see this guy a little bit more.’”