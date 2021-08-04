Northwoods League: Three Kingfish players get shot in Major League Dreams Showcase

“They’ve all earned it. They all have tools.”

Those selected to participate in the Major League Dreams Showcase annually are done so by a panel of big-league scouts. So the rosters aren’t like an All-Star game, in that the players picked are the ones who display the most potential to be pros one day, not necessarily the ones with the best stats in NWL games.

Unique trio

Indeed, Janas was the only Kingfish player to make the league’s All-Star Game earlier this summer who also participated in the Major League Dreams Showcase on Tuesday. The trio from Kenosha picked for Tuesday’s event, in fact, was very indicative of the different kinds of players who fill out a typical NWL roster each summer.

Janas, from the University of Illinois, has been with the Kingfish all season and is on the verge of winning a league batting title, as he leads the NWL with a .406 batting average. He’s also tied for third in hits (69), tied for seventh in doubles (12), tied for third in RBI (43), first in on-base percentage (.507), third in slugging percentage (.535) and second in on-base plus slugging (1.042).

Justin Janas

