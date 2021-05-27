On Campus: Indian Trail graduate Jaylen Grant helps Oshkosh men's track team to nationals

Editor’s note: On Campus is an occasional look at how Kenosha County athletes are performing at the collegiate level. To submit information, email sports@kenoshanews.com.
Indian Trail graduate Jaylen Grant will compete for the UW-Oshkosh men's track and field team this weekend in its quest to win an NCAA Division III national title at the Irwin Belk Complex in Greensboro, N.C.
Grant, a sophomore sprinter for the Titans, will run Friday in the second of three preliminary heats for the 100-meter dash. He was also scheduled to run Thursday in the first of two preliminary heats as the anchorman for the Titans' second-seeded 400 relay team.
Grant is seeded 14th in the 100 dash after posting a time of 10.6 seconds in the UW-Whitewater Rex Foster Twilight Meet on April 2. In the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships at UW-River Falls from May 7-8, Grant placed second in the 100 dash with a time of 10.73.
The Oshkosh men's team finished fourth at the NCAA Division III Championships in 2019 and enters this year's meet ranked second nationally behind Wartburg (Iowa) by the U.S. Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association.
As a senior at Indian Trail in 2019, Grant placed fourth in the 100 dash and was also on the Hawks' 800 relay team that finished second at the WIAA Division-1 State Track and Field Meet. Grant was also a first-team All-County selection for the Indian Trail football team in 2018.
Castelli competes for Titans
Another 2019 Indian Trail graduate competed for the UW-Oshkosh women's track and field team this season, as Rachel Castelli had a strong sophomore campaign as a sprinter with the Titans.
Castelli was on the Titans' 400 relay team that placed second at the WIAC Outdoor Championships on May 8 in 48.47. She also finished just one spot out of reaching the finals of the 100 dash at that meet, finishing 10th in the preliminaries with a time of 12.63.
Orth at Oshkosh
Tremper graduate Harry Orth logged a lot of innings, mostly as a relief pitcher, for the UW-Oshkosh baseball team this season.
Orth, a sophomore right-hander, was fifth on the Titans with 34.1 innings pitched. He made two starts and finished with a 2-3 record and three saves. He had an ERA of 3.67, allowing 18 runs (14 earned) on 35 hits with 15 walks and 31 strikeouts.
Orth was also selected to the 16-player D3baseball.com Team of the Week for the games played the week of April 26 through May 2. Over that span, Orth picked up a save in each of Oshkosh's two Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference wins over UW-Platteville, working a total of four scoreless innings, striking out four and inducing two double plays.
The Titans finished with a 20-19 record after wrapping up their season last week with a loss to UW-Stout in the first round of the WIAC Championship.
Strelow helps propel Gophers
After last season was cut short due to the pandemic, Bradford graduate Sydney Strelow and the University of Minnesota softball team enjoyed a terrific 2021 season.
Strelow, a sophomore infielder, played in 41 of the Gophers' 44 games and made 38 starts. She batted .202 (22-for-109) and blasted three homers, two doubles and a triple while driving in 17 runs. She also made just two errors on defense and had a .990 fielding percentage.
Minnesota finished second to Michigan in the Big Ten and advance to the NCAA Division I Tournament regionals, where the Gophers were eliminated Sunday in Los Angeles by No. 2 overall seed UCLA. Minnesota finished with a 31-13 record.
Strelow was named the 2019 Holy Rosary Sports Night Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year and that spring led Bradford to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament semifinals.