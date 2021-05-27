On Campus: Indian Trail graduate Jaylen Grant helps Oshkosh men's track team to nationals

Castelli competes for Titans

Another 2019 Indian Trail graduate competed for the UW-Oshkosh women's track and field team this season, as Rachel Castelli had a strong sophomore campaign as a sprinter with the Titans.

Castelli was on the Titans' 400 relay team that placed second at the WIAC Outdoor Championships on May 8 in 48.47. She also finished just one spot out of reaching the finals of the 100 dash at that meet, finishing 10th in the preliminaries with a time of 12.63.

Orth at Oshkosh

Tremper graduate Harry Orth logged a lot of innings, mostly as a relief pitcher, for the UW-Oshkosh baseball team this season.

Orth, a sophomore right-hander, was fifth on the Titans with 34.1 innings pitched. He made two starts and finished with a 2-3 record and three saves. He had an ERA of 3.67, allowing 18 runs (14 earned) on 35 hits with 15 walks and 31 strikeouts.

Orth was also selected to the 16-player D3baseball.com Team of the Week for the games played the week of April 26 through May 2. Over that span, Orth picked up a save in each of Oshkosh's two Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference wins over UW-Platteville, working a total of four scoreless innings, striking out four and inducing two double plays.