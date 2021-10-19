On Campus: St. Joseph grads Claire, Olivia Czerwonka win Missouri Valley Conference girls tennis title

Editor’s note: On Campus is an occasional look at how former county high school standouts are doing in college. Send information to sports@kenoshanews.com.
Claire and Olivia Czerwonka are used to winning championships in their tennis careers.
And the sisters just teamed up to win a big title at NCAA Division I Valparaiso (Ind.) University.
The Czerwonkas, who each fashioned two of the best high school girls tennis careers in county history during their time at St. Joseph, paired up to win the Flight 1 doubles title in the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships from Oct. 8-10 at the Valpo Tennis Complex.
Claire, a redshirt senior at Valparaiso, and Olivia, a junior, have each accomplished a lot in their collegiate careers, but winning the conference doubles title together was probably their biggest achievement.
They defeated Illinois State’s top-seeded doubles team of Tijana Zlatanovic and Maria Potsi, 8-4, to win the title.
“I cried after the match,” Claire said in a news release on Valparaiso’s athletics website. “This was my last time competing in the individual conference championships, and winning this is something I’ve wanted to do for five years. We’ve worked hard for this. We didn’t get to have individual conference last year due to COVID, so this was our time.”
For Olivia, the doubles title she won with her older sister was her second title of the day. Earlier on Oct. 10, she defeated Illinois State’s Alexandra Abyasova, 6-4, 6-2, in the Flight 2 singles title match.
“I’m really speechless,” Olivia said in the release. “I’m proud to be standing with Claire to win the doubles championship together. It’s incredible for our team, and we’re proud to represent Valpo. We’re so blessed to be doubles partners with each other. Each of us knows how the other one plays.”
Claire, meanwhile, placed sixth in the Flight 1 singles bracket.
Olivia’s title at Flight 2 singles made her the second Valpo singles player to win an MVC tennis title, while the Flight 1 win by the sisters marked the program’s first conference title in doubles.
While at St. Joseph, Claire won three consecutive WIAA Division-2 state singles titles from 2014-16, while Olivia was the back-to-back Division-2 state singles runner-up for the Lancers in 2017 and 2018.
Bennage on fire
Tremper graduate Vincent Bennage is having a fantastic freshman season for the NCAA Division I Davidson (N.C.) College men’s soccer team.
Bennage, a forward, leads the Wildcats with six goals, tied for fourth in the Atlantic 10 Conference, and is second with 12 points. He also leads the team with 17 shots on goals and ranks eighth with 910 minutes played.
Bennage scored on a header in his first collegiate game, a 3-1 win over 24th-ranked High Point on Aug. 26. In a 2-1 victory over Furman on Sept. 15, he scored two second-half goals, including the game-winner with 52 seconds left in regulation.
Entering Wednesday’s home game against Dayton, Davidson is 7-6-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the Atlantic 10, alone in eighth place in the 13-team conference entering play Tuesday.
The Atlantic 10 Tournament begins Nov. 6.
In his senior year at Tremper, Bennage was bestowed one of the state’s top awards for boys soccer players when he was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State Best XI team.
Johnson helping Panthers
Tremper graduate Haley Johnson is helping the NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee women’s soccer team to a banner season.
Johnson, a junior forward, has played in eight of the Panthers’ 15 matches, starting all eight, heading into this Saturday’s Horizon League game at Oakland (Mich.). Johnson has three goals, including a game-winner, and two assists for eight points and has totaled eight shots on goal.
UW-Milwaukee is 14-1 overall and 9-0 in Horizon League play and leads 8-0-1 Oakland by two points heading into Saturday’s crucial match. After that, the Panthers wrap up their Horizon League schedule by hosting UW-Green Bay on Oct. 27, then the conference tournament begins Oct. 31.
After a standout career at Tremper, in which she was named Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State honorable mention and the Southeast Conference Player of the Year in 2017, Johnson graduated high school early and played for UW-Milwaukee in 2018, where she started all 19 games of her freshman season and was named first-team All-Horizon League and the Horizon League Freshman of the Year.
She was again named first-team All-Conference in 2019, as well as United Soccer Coaches second-team All-North Region, and in 2020 was named to the Horizon League All-Academic Team for the second straight year in a season shortened by the pandemic.
Bratzke at Central Connecticut
Indian Trail graduate Bella Bratzke is making plenty of contributions as a freshman for the NCAA Division I Central Connecticut State women’s volleyball team.
A 5-foot-10 outside hitter, Bratzke ranks tied for fifth on the Blue Devils with 48 kills and seventh with 53 digs and has added 12 blocks going into Friday’s match against Sacred Heart.
Central Connecticut is 8-11 overall and 5-2 in the Northeast Conference, in a three-way tie for second place behind 6-1 Bryant.
In her senior season at Indian Trail last fall, Bratzke was named Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honorable mention and the Southeast Conference Player of the Year.