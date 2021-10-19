On Campus: St. Joseph grads Claire, Olivia Czerwonka win Missouri Valley Conference girls tennis title

For Olivia, the doubles title she won with her older sister was her second title of the day. Earlier on Oct. 10, she defeated Illinois State’s Alexandra Abyasova, 6-4, 6-2, in the Flight 2 singles title match.

“I’m really speechless,” Olivia said in the release. “I’m proud to be standing with Claire to win the doubles championship together. It’s incredible for our team, and we’re proud to represent Valpo. We’re so blessed to be doubles partners with each other. Each of us knows how the other one plays.”

Claire, meanwhile, placed sixth in the Flight 1 singles bracket.

Olivia’s title at Flight 2 singles made her the second Valpo singles player to win an MVC tennis title, while the Flight 1 win by the sisters marked the program’s first conference title in doubles.

While at St. Joseph, Claire won three consecutive WIAA Division-2 state singles titles from 2014-16, while Olivia was the back-to-back Division-2 state singles runner-up for the Lancers in 2017 and 2018.

Bennage on fire

Tremper graduate Vincent Bennage is having a fantastic freshman season for the NCAA Division I Davidson (N.C.) College men’s soccer team.