On Campus: St. Joseph graduate Jacob Charon earns honor for Lawrence University baseball team

Editor’s note: On Campus is an occasional look at how Kenosha County athletes are performing at the collegiate level. To submit information, email sports@kenoshanews.com.

Jacob Charon, a 2018 St. Joseph graduate, was named the Athlete of the Week at NCAA Division III Lawrence University in Appleton last week for his performance with the school’s baseball team.

Charon, a junior outfielder/pitcher, went 4-for-5 overall with four doubles, three runs, three RBI and two stolen bases as the Vikings swept Minnesota Morris in a doubleheader on March 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Going into a Sunday doubleheader against St. Norbert in De Pere, Charon was batting .462 (6-for-13) in five games, four starts, for 6-2 Lawrence. Five of those hits were doubles, and Charon had scored six runs, driven in three and posted an OPS of 1.409.

Cairo playing for Warhawks

Bradford graduate Nick Cairo is a freshman right-hander for NCAA Division III UW-Whitewater and has made two appearances this season for the 6-0 Warhawks, ranked No. 18 in the latest D3baseball.com poll.

Cairo has pitched twice in relief, going 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA, two walks and three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.