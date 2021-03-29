On Campus: St. Joseph graduate Jacob Charon earns honor for Lawrence University baseball team

Editor’s note: On Campus is an occasional look at how Kenosha County athletes are performing at the collegiate level. To submit information, email sports@kenoshanews.com.
Jacob Charon, a 2018 St. Joseph graduate, was named the Athlete of the Week at NCAA Division III Lawrence University in Appleton last week for his performance with the school’s baseball team.
Charon, a junior outfielder/pitcher, went 4-for-5 overall with four doubles, three runs, three RBI and two stolen bases as the Vikings swept Minnesota Morris in a doubleheader on March 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the home of the Minnesota Vikings.
Going into a Sunday doubleheader against St. Norbert in De Pere, Charon was batting .462 (6-for-13) in five games, four starts, for 6-2 Lawrence. Five of those hits were doubles, and Charon had scored six runs, driven in three and posted an OPS of 1.409.
Cairo playing for Warhawks
Bradford graduate Nick Cairo is a freshman right-hander for NCAA Division III UW-Whitewater and has made two appearances this season for the 6-0 Warhawks, ranked No. 18 in the latest D3baseball.com poll.
Cairo has pitched twice in relief, going 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA, two walks and three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
Cairo picked up the win in Whitewater’s first game of the season, also his first collegiate appearance, on March 20 against UW-Stevens Point, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in a 9-4 victory.
Muff a standout at FlaglerCentral graduate Kennedy Muff, a sophomore, is getting a spring season with the women’s volleyball team at NCAA Division II Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla., and she’s taking full advantage of it.
The Saints are playing a spring schedule, and Muff has started all 12 of their matches as the team’s setter. Entering a match Saturday against USC Aiken, Muff led Flagler with 414 assists, an average of 9.41 per set that also ranked second in the Peach Belt Conference.
Muff was named the PBC Specialist of the Week last week after tallying 119 assists (11.9 per set), 22 digs, 19 kills on a .385 hitting percentage and seven total blocks as Flagler won three matches. She’s added 58 kills on a .268 hitting percentage, 92 digs and 14 blocks to her assist total this season.
Flagler received 14 votes in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll and led the PBC with a 7-1 conference record (9-3 overall) going into Saturday’s matches.
Last season, Muff was named second-team All-PBC and the conference’s Freshman of the Year.
Czerwonkas teaming up again at Valpo
Once again, sisters and St. Joseph graduates Claire and Olivia Czerwonka are at the head of the roster for the NCAA Division I Valparaiso (Ind.) women’s tennis team.
Claire, a senior, is the team’s No. 1 singles player and was 4-7 in dual matches in that role entering a match against Butler on Saturday. She was also 1-0 at No. 2 singles.
Olivia, a sophomore, was 6-5 at No. 2 singles and 0-1 at No. 1 singles entering Saturday.
The Czerwonkas also team up at No. 1 doubles and were 7-5 entering Saturday’s match for the Crusaders, who were 5-7 overall in dual matches this season.
Claire Czerwonka won three consecutive WIAA Division-2 state singles titles with the Lancers from 2014-16 and ended her junior season at Valpo ninth in program history (since 2000) with 40 doubles victories.
Olivia Czerwonka was the back-to-back WIAA Division-2 state singles runner-up for the Lancers in 2017 and 2018 and as a freshman at Valpo in 2019-20 led the Crusaders in doubles wins.
Buban a mainstay for UWM
Tremper graduate Mitchell Buban has started all 16 games as a junior shortstop/infielder for the NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee baseball team entering a trio of weekend Horizon League games against Purdue Fort Wayne at Franklin Field.
He was the only player to start all 16 games for the Panthers entering the weekend.
Buban was batting .265 (11-for-49) with a triple, three runs, two RBI, two stolen bases and a .574 OPS. Defensively, he had a .960 fielding percentage, with just two errors and 36 assists in 50 chances.
Milwaukee was 4-12 overall and 4-5 in the Horizon League going into the weekend.
Buban, a biological science major, was named to the Horizon League All-Academic Team after the COVID-19-shortended 2020 season. He was a mainstay in the Kenosha Kingfish lineup the last two summers.