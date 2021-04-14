On Campus: Wilmot graduate Faber a two-sport athlete at Concordia-Wisconsin

Wilmot graduate Cody Faber doesn't just compete in one sport at Concordia University-Wisconsin.
He competes in two.
Faber, a senior, is a member of both Concordia's men's golf and men's hockey teams. The men's golf team competes in NCAA Division III, while the men's hockey program is a Division II member of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
Faber played his high school hockey with the Kenosha Thunder, the WIAA program for county athletes, and it's on the ice that he's made his biggest mark with the Falcons.
Faber, a forward, is tied for second on the team with 21 points and ranks third with nine goals to go with his 12 assists. He's also second on the team with four power-play goals and tied for second with two game-winning goals.
Concordia is 11-12 and is scheduled to play Liberty in the ACHA Division II National Tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday in Bismarck, N.D.
Last season, Faber tallied 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 points.
On the links, meanwhile, Faber has competed in six rounds this season for the Falcons. He's averaging 85.67, with a low round of 83.
Concordia finished second to Edgewood in the Carthage Invitational at Kenosha Country Club on Tuesday, but Faber did not play with the Falcons in that tournament.
County duo at MSOE
A pair of former county standouts just wrapped up their seasons with the NCAA Division III Milwaukee School of Engineering men's volleyball team.
Former Bradford standout Tyler Christensen was a junior outside hitter for the Raiders, while former Indian Trail standout Nick Stachura was a sophomore setter. Both attended Lakeview Tech Academy in high school.
Christensen led MSOE with 163 kills in 15 matches, averaging 3.08 per set. He was also second on the team with 73 digs and third with 23 total blocks.
Stachura, meanwhile, played in four matches and totaled three kills, 35 assists, five digs and four total blocks.
The Raiders finished with a 9-8 record after dropping a Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Tournament quarterfinal match to sixth-ranked Concordia-Wisconsin on April 6.
Danielson excelling at UIndy
Wilmot graduate Tayler Danielson is having a stellar senior season for the NCAA Division II University of Indianapolis softball team.
Danielson, a catcher/outfielder, has started all 29 games for the Greyhounds, who are 27-2 overall and alone in first place in the Great Lakes Valley Conference with a 16-0 mark. Indianapolis received 14 votes in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, one spot out of the Top 25.
Danielson ranks eighth on the Greyhounds with a .324 batting average (23-for-71), first with nine home runs, tied for first with 28 RBI, first with a .746 slugging percentage and first with a whopping 1.235 OPS.
She also leads the GLVC in homers and is tied for first in RBI.
Danielson was a starter on the 2017 Wilmot team that was the WIAA Division-1 state runner-up.
Marko in final season at Marquette
Bradford graduate Mady Marko is a graduate student at NCAA Division I Marquette and is making the most of her final season of eligibility for the Golden Eagles' women's track and field team.
In the Hurricane Alumni Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla., on Friday and Saturday, Marko won the long jump with a career-best mark of 19 feet, 3.5 inches, which also ranks fourth in program annals.
Marko also posted career bests in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, placing 12th in 12.07 seconds and 21st in 25.4, respectively.
In high school, Marko qualified for the WIAA Division-1 State Meet all four years and won a state title with the Red Devils' 800 relay team in 2015. She was named the Holy Rosary Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year as a senior.
She also placed sixth in the all-around in the 2015 WIAA Division-1 State Gymnastics Meet.
Czerwonka recognized by MVC
St. Joseph graduate Claire Czerwonka, a senior on the NCAA Division I Valparaiso (Ind.) women's tennis team, was featured last week as part of the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Spotlight, which recognizes student-athletes who thrive in the classroom and the community.
Czerwonka, a nursing major, has a 3.52 grade-point average and is a multi-time selection to the Dean’s List and a member of Valpo’s Honor Society of Nursing. She's also a member of the Valpo Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and the SAAC subcommittee involved in community engagement.
Additionally, Czerwonka played a role in helping re-imagine the school's #oneVALPO promise, a diversity and inclusion initiative, and volunteers with a number of community organizations, including St. Teresa (Cafe Manna), St. Agnes Adult Day Care, The Boys & Girls Club, TradeWinds, Valparaiso Nazarene Church and Hilltop House.
Czerwonka, who plays at No. 1 singles and doubles for the Crusaders, ranks fifth in program history in career doubles victories, has accumulated nine career MVC weekly awards and ranks ninth in the Valpo record book in career singles wins.
With the Lancers, Czerwonka won three straight WIAA Division-2 singles titles from 2014-16.