On Campus: Wilmot graduate Faber a two-sport athlete at Concordia-Wisconsin

Wilmot graduate Cody Faber doesn't just compete in one sport at Concordia University-Wisconsin.

He competes in two.

Faber, a senior, is a member of both Concordia's men's golf and men's hockey teams. The men's golf team competes in NCAA Division III, while the men's hockey program is a Division II member of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Faber played his high school hockey with the Kenosha Thunder, the WIAA program for county athletes, and it's on the ice that he's made his biggest mark with the Falcons.

Faber, a forward, is tied for second on the team with 21 points and ranks third with nine goals to go with his 12 assists. He's also second on the team with four power-play goals and tied for second with two game-winning goals.

Concordia is 11-12 and is scheduled to play Liberty in the ACHA Division II National Tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday in Bismarck, N.D.

Last season, Faber tallied 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 points.

On the links, meanwhile, Faber has competed in six rounds this season for the Falcons. He's averaging 85.67, with a low round of 83.