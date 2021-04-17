On Campus: Wilmot graduate Zerr collects honor for UW-Eau Claire softball team

At the Horizon League Indoor Championships from Feb. 26 through March 1 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Hansen finished 11th in her preliminary heat in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 22.8 seconds and also placed 25th overall in the mile with a time of 5:45.23.

Martin, meanwhile, was part of Milwaukee's 1,600 relay team that placed second in a season-best 3:59.75 at the Horizon League Indoor Championships.

Both have continued to compete into the outdoor season, which continued for the Panthers this weekend at both the Gibson Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind., and the Wisconsin Lutheran College Warrior Invite in Milwaukee.

In the Redbird Invite in Normal, Ill., on April 2, Hansen ran to a 15th-place finish in the 1,500 with a time of 4:53.02. In the Big Blue Classic on April 9 in Charleston, Ill., Martin placed fifth in the 400 dash (59.63) and was part of the Panthers' 1,600 relay team that finished second (3:58.92).

Hansen qualified for the WIAA Division-1 State Track and Field Meet four times overall with the Trojans, placing eighth in the 800 as a senior. Martin, meanwhile, qualified for state five times overall with the Panthers and placed eighth in the 400 dash as a senior.

