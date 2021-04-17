On Campus: Wilmot graduate Zerr collects honor for UW-Eau Claire softball team

Editor’s note: On Campus is an occasional look at how Kenosha County athletes are performing at the collegiate level. To submit information, email sports@kenoshanews.com.
Wilmot graduate Madi Zerr has been the ace of the staff this season for the NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire softball team, and last week she collected some hardware for her performance.
On Tuesday, Zerr — a sophomore left-hander — was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 5-11 after leading the Blugolds to a pair of shutout wins over UW-Stout and UW-River Falls. Over the two games, Zerr went 2-0 in 13 shutout innings, allowing six hits and five walks with nine strikeouts.
Going into a doubleheader Saturday at UW-Oshkosh, Zerr was 7-4 with a team-leading 1.98 ERA in a team-high 56.2 innings, with 24 walks and 37 strikeouts. Eau Claire was 16-8 overall and 5-1 in WIAC play.
Zerr led the Panthers to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament as a senior in 2019.
County duo competing for UWM track
A pair of county products have been regular contributors this season for the NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee women's track and field team.
Tremper graduate Riley Hansen, a junior, competes in distance events for the Panthers, while Wilmot graduate Maddie Martin, a senior, competes in sprints.
At the Horizon League Indoor Championships from Feb. 26 through March 1 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Hansen finished 11th in her preliminary heat in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 22.8 seconds and also placed 25th overall in the mile with a time of 5:45.23.
Martin, meanwhile, was part of Milwaukee's 1,600 relay team that placed second in a season-best 3:59.75 at the Horizon League Indoor Championships.
Both have continued to compete into the outdoor season, which continued for the Panthers this weekend at both the Gibson Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind., and the Wisconsin Lutheran College Warrior Invite in Milwaukee.
In the Redbird Invite in Normal, Ill., on April 2, Hansen ran to a 15th-place finish in the 1,500 with a time of 4:53.02. In the Big Blue Classic on April 9 in Charleston, Ill., Martin placed fifth in the 400 dash (59.63) and was part of the Panthers' 1,600 relay team that finished second (3:58.92).
Hansen qualified for the WIAA Division-1 State Track and Field Meet four times overall with the Trojans, placing eighth in the 800 as a senior. Martin, meanwhile, qualified for state five times overall with the Panthers and placed eighth in the 400 dash as a senior.
Also listed on the UWM women's track and field roster this season is Tremper graduate Maddy Troy, a freshman jumper and sprinter. Troy won six medals at the WIAA Division-1 State Track and Field Meet in three seasons for the Trojans but missed her senior year when it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Hoerter finds a home
Indian Trail graduate Ryan Hoerter appears to have found a home in NCAA Division I baseball at UW-Milwaukee.
Hoerter is a redshirt sophomore pitcher for the Panthers after transferring from Southeastern Conference program Auburn, which he attended after his high school career and pitched in seven games total, starting two.
With Milwaukee this season, Hoerter has already made five appearances and one start. The 6-foot-6 right-hander was 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA, with seven walks and 12 strikeouts in 11 innings, going into a non-conference Saturday doubleheader against Illinois State at Franklin Field.
The Panthers were 13-15 overall and 12-8 in the Horizon League entering Saturday.
A 2017 graduate of Indian Trail, Hoerter was drafted in the 36th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates that year but chose to put a potential pro baseball career on hold and honor his scholarship to Auburn.
Petersons at Illinois State
With three games scheduled between the UW-Milwaukee and Illinois State baseball teams Saturday and Sunday, it's possible that Hoerter could face Gunner or Tanner Peterson, Wilmot graduates and brothers, in an all-county pitcher-batter matchup of NCAA Division I players.
The Panthers and Redbirds played one game Friday, a 2-1 Milwaukee win. Gunner Peterson went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hit appearance, but Hoerter did not make an appearance for the Panthers.
Entering Saturday's games, Gunner Peterson — a sophomore outfielder — has appeared in 22 games and was batting .214 (15-for-70) with five doubles, seven runs, 11 RBI and four stolen bases in four attempts.
Tanner Peterson, meanwhile, is a freshman pitcher/outfielder for the Redbirds. Tanner hasn't appeared in any games on the mound yet, but he's played in eight games and has made one start in the field. He's recorded one hit in eight at-bats and has scored two runs.
Illinois State was 12-19 and 4-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference going into Saturday.