Onosko claims first Men's Senior County Open title

Pete Onosko had a simple explanation for how he managed to hold off Jamie Young down the stretch Friday at Spring Valley Country Club for his first Men's Senior County Open title.

"Just stay within my game, I guess," Onosko said in a phone interview. "I just stayed within my game, that's all."

With a two-round total of 146 (71-75), Onosko edged Young — a three-time Senior County Open champion who was going for his third title in a row — by two strokes in the 22nd annual event, held Thursday and Friday at Spring Valley.

Young finished at 148 (75-73), just missing out on extending his title streak to three straight.

Onosko, 58, led Young, 56, by two shots after Thursday's first round. His lead was three shots through 14 holes Friday, but Young made a late rally with pars on the 15th and 16th, both long par-4s. Onosko bogeyed each hole, whittling his lead to one with two holes to play.

But Onosko gained some breathing room when Young three-putted the par-3 17th for bogey and Onosko made par for a two-shot lead again going to the 18th.

"Just try to hit the fairway, that's all," Onosko said of his strategy on the final hole.