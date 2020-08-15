Onosko claims first Men's Senior County Open title

Pete Onosko had a simple explanation for how he managed to hold off Jamie Young down the stretch Friday at Spring Valley Country Club for his first Men's Senior County Open title.
"Just stay within my game, I guess," Onosko said in a phone interview. "I just stayed within my game, that's all."
With a two-round total of 146 (71-75), Onosko edged Young — a three-time Senior County Open champion who was going for his third title in a row — by two strokes in the 22nd annual event, held Thursday and Friday at Spring Valley.
Young finished at 148 (75-73), just missing out on extending his title streak to three straight.
Onosko, 58, led Young, 56, by two shots after Thursday's first round. His lead was three shots through 14 holes Friday, but Young made a late rally with pars on the 15th and 16th, both long par-4s. Onosko bogeyed each hole, whittling his lead to one with two holes to play.
But Onosko gained some breathing room when Young three-putted the par-3 17th for bogey and Onosko made par for a two-shot lead again going to the 18th.
"Just try to hit the fairway, that's all," Onosko said of his strategy on the final hole.
His prudent plan worked, as he and Young each made par and Onosko claimed the two-shot win. Onosko said he's been playing in the Men's Senior County Open since he turned the required age of 50, so this was his first title in his ninth try.
Onosko, from Kenosha, was also buoyed by playing on a familiar course, as he said he plays at Spring Valley "all the time."
Dave Lee, 69, finished alone in third, four strokes behind Onosko at 150 (77-73). Jim Grom, 65, placed fourth at 153 (75-78), while 56-year-old Paul Chay (81-73), 63-year-old Gary Brooks (78-76) and 60-year-old Dave Funk (78-76) tied for fifth at 154.
Champions were also awarded in each age group using net scores via United States Golf Association handicaps.
The best net score overall went to Larry Willems, 77, who won the 70-plus flight with a net 133.
Terry Simmons, 57, shot a net 136 to win the 50-plus flight, Funk shot a net 138 to win the 60-plus flight and Clif Houghton, 84, fired a net 136 to win the 80-plus flight.
Lloyd Glaser was the oldest player in the field at 91 and fired a gross 190 (95-95). His net of 148, however, was 42 shots under his gross.
