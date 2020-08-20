Parkside AD Andrew Gavin: How a program handles a pandemic (Part 1)

High school administrators aren’t the only ones figuring out what to do with their fall sports schedules.
It’s also been a minefield to navigate for college administrators, who must deal with a vast array of components, including scholarships, travel schedules, budgets, coaching staffs, recruiting practices, fundraising and more.
Earlier this month, NCAA Divisions II and III announced the cancellation of fall sports championships, which severely affected UW-Parkside (Division II) and Carthage (Division III). Last week, Parkside’s conference, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, announced that its Council of Presidents voted unanimously to suspend all athletic competition until Jan. 1, 2021.
There will be no sports at Parkside for the rest of 2020, but Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin has worked tirelessly with his staff to come up with solutions and safe practices to combat the spread of COVID-19 when the program returns to competition.
Earlier this summer, Gavin sat down with Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson for an in-depth discussion on how a college athletic program handles the pandemic. Here is Part 1 of their conversation. Part 2 will run Friday.
Andrew Gavin: “I don’t know if it’s the optics as much as it’s — I think it’s important to be transparent about the seriousness of how you’re taking it. ... And our level, we’re traveling in a conference that has four different states, (two) schools in the U.P. (Michigan Upper Peninsula), which are smaller population sizes, not as much exposure, and then you’ve got a school in downtown Detroit. We want to be good to each other. I want to be able to explain that we’re taking things seriously, that we have a well thought-out plan so the people in Houghton, Mich., understand that when they send their volleyball team down here to play against us, and that their parents do and the student-athletes do, that their campus understands that, ‘OK, they send a team to Parkside, Parkside has a plan in place.’
“And that plan in place is around the health and safety of the student-athletes. But bigger picture is so when they get back on the bus and head back up to the U.P., they know they were at a place that was taking things seriously. Not eliminating risk, but mitigating risk and abiding by the guidelines that were set.”
About programs uniting toward common goals:
AG: “You talk in the recruiting process, you talk to your student-athletes about being together and united and working toward common goals. Many times that’s about winning and losing and the goals of championships, but I think in this case we’re talking about the common goals of our health and our collective ability to be able to have a successful season in which we’re keeping each other and our broader community (healthy).”
About being in alignment with university and conference decisions:
AG: “One of the core values in our department is, ‘Mindful of mission.’ And with that comes, it’s really important to me that we’re aligned with our university in all environments. I think the past few months and the next few months and beyond are going to drive home the importance of that. We have to be in alignment and totally in tune with what our university leadership — which I’m fortunate to be a part of most of those conversations — is doing.
“Take some of that guidance, take some of those decisions and make sure we’re applying them appropriately within our department. That’s true of how we’re intaking information from the NCAA and some of the decisions that are being made nationally. That’s true of how we’re intaking information and sharing information amongst our peers in the GLIAC. And then same with our local community. Our local community is very in sync and our planning is very in sync with university-wide planning, so I think it’s easy for me to take guidance from the group on our campus that’s really working on this.”
About avoiding speculation:
AG: “I try to separate what is speculation versus what is appropriate scenario planning. Speculation is reading every article about what’s happening at the professional sports level and every article about changes in protocols and trying to immediately apply them to what we need to be doing.
“... A lot of that speculation, or just constantly seeing which NBA player tested positive or what this organization’s doing, doesn’t necessarily help me and our staff and our university. So much of that information nationally ... doesn’t necessarily help us at Parkside reach our goals...
“So trying to separate, because it can be paralyzing. It can be so inefficient if you’re constantly trying to intake information. Knowing what information is important for me to be in tune with — and for us that’s, what is our university doing? What is our conference doing? What is happening nationally within the NCAA that impacts our decisions? And then having the pulse of the local community and southeastern Wisconsin.”
About dealing with uncertainty:
AG: “None of us like uncertainty, and I think that’s absolutely true in college athletics. We’re creatures of habit sometimes. We work in cyclical seasons or schedules, whether we’re coaches or student-athletes, we have offseasons and we have seasons and we have conference championship time, and we’re kind of used to this schedule of events. So uncertainty for most of us isn’t the type of mindset we want to be living in.
“... (But) to make the right decision we need to wait and have all the information at our disposal to do that. And have the planning in place that we can make those decisions quickly and effectively.”
Watch now: UW-Parkside holds virtual commencment
Saturday’s Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was supposed to resemble other spring celebrations: The Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium packed to the rafters with family, friends, and well-wishers cheering as their special graduate crossed the stage and received a diploma.
COVID-19 changed all of that.
Instead, a record class of just over 500 students with 55 master’s degree candidates, viewed online messages from UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost Rob Ducoffe, UW Regent Emeritus Torrey Tiedeman, and Chancellor’s Award Recipient Zachary Atkins of Racine.
Messages from the UW-Parkside Foundation Board, Kenosha and Racine County Executives, Village of Somers President George Stoner and community …
U.S. Representative Bryan Steil offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.