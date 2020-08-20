Parkside AD Andrew Gavin: How a program handles a pandemic (Part 1)

Andrew Gavin: “I don’t know if it’s the optics as much as it’s — I think it’s important to be transparent about the seriousness of how you’re taking it. ... And our level, we’re traveling in a conference that has four different states, (two) schools in the U.P. (Michigan Upper Peninsula), which are smaller population sizes, not as much exposure, and then you’ve got a school in downtown Detroit. We want to be good to each other. I want to be able to explain that we’re taking things seriously, that we have a well thought-out plan so the people in Houghton, Mich., understand that when they send their volleyball team down here to play against us, and that their parents do and the student-athletes do, that their campus understands that, ‘OK, they send a team to Parkside, Parkside has a plan in place.’