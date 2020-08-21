Parkside AD Andrew Gavin: How a program handles a pandemic (Part 2)

“We can start to work on, ‘How do we reduce costs without impacting our student-athletes more than they need to be impacted?’”

About recruiting and working with the coaching staff:

AG: “I think our coaches are and have been focused in the right places, which is staying in touch with our student-athletes. And that’s been in a new way. They didn’t have the spring, whether it was baseball, softball or other sports that were in season, or summer out-of-season sports that they use that time for individual workouts to more casual interactions. All that was taken off the table, of course.

“But our coaches have done a really good job virtually, I think, of staying engaged with our student-athletes. Recruiting has been, I think, one of the biggest changes in some respects, especially through the summer time. Coaches are asked occasionally, ‘What do you do in the summer?’ Well, ‘Recruit, recruit, recruit.’ They’re trying to connect with young people that may be interested in playing at our level, that may be interested in UW-Parkside. And they’re doing that by getting in their car and driving to AAU tournaments and softball tournaments and baseball tournaments, and by sitting in fields, sitting in gyms, sitting on tracks, all over the state and the region.