Parkside AD Andrew Gavin: How a program handles a pandemic (Part 2)

High school administrators aren’t the only ones figuring out what to do with their fall sports schedules.
It’s also been a minefield to navigate for college administrators, who must deal with a vast array of components, including scholarships, travel schedules, budgets, coaching staffs, recruiting practices, fundraising and more.
Earlier this month, NCAA Divisions II and III announced the cancellation of fall sports championships, which severely affected UW-Parkside (Division II) and Carthage (Division III). Last week, Parkside’s conference, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, announced that its Council of Presidents voted unanimously to suspend all athletic competition until Jan. 1, 2021.
There will be no sports at Parkside for the rest of 2020, but Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin has worked tirelessly with his staff to come up with solutions and safe practices to combat the spread of COVID-19 when the program returns to competition.
Earlier this summer, Gavin sat down with Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson for an in-depth discussion on how a college athletic program handles the pandemic. Here is Part 2 of their conversation. Part 1 ran Thursday.
Gavin talked about setting priorities:
Andrew Gavin: “Having some pretty set guiding principles and priorities is pretty important in this. One thing Chancellor (Debbie) Ford does well and has absolutely done well over the past few months (in the spring and early summer) is help us as university leaders keep our priorities in order and aligned across campus.
“Obviously first and foremost, health and safety of our campus community and our broad community was No. 1 and remains No. 1. And then delivery of the academic mission remains No. 2. And that really was true of the way we were operating as an athletic department in the spring.”
About handling changes in the budget:
AG: “I think there’s things that we do know or that we do have total control over right now. We don’t necessarily know what our ultimate budget cut may be, because we don’t have total control of that, even at the university level. We might get budget cuts from the state. We don’t know for sure what some of our revenue trends will look like.
“At Parkside, we use our facilities for a lot of different community uses. From the cross country course to the field house, a lot of people rely on our facilities, and we rely on revenue generated from those. We don’t necessarily know what the decrease is going to be, but we know enough to say, ‘We can make some decisions today about how we’re going to operate this year to minimize the impact of some of that.’ I think we’ve done that well at Parkside and we’ve done that well nationally.
“I don’t think any of us, whether it’s us at Parkside or us in college athletics nationally, are still thinking, ‘Well, just plan accordingly like we do every year and we’ll see how the dominoes fall.’ I think we understand (to) focus our attention on if and when we’re competing in college athletics, we’re ready to do so as safely as we can, understanding that almost every single college and university nationally has some fiscal concerns.
“We can start to work on, ‘How do we reduce costs without impacting our student-athletes more than they need to be impacted?’”
About recruiting and working with the coaching staff:
AG: “I think our coaches are and have been focused in the right places, which is staying in touch with our student-athletes. And that’s been in a new way. They didn’t have the spring, whether it was baseball, softball or other sports that were in season, or summer out-of-season sports that they use that time for individual workouts to more casual interactions. All that was taken off the table, of course.
“But our coaches have done a really good job virtually, I think, of staying engaged with our student-athletes. Recruiting has been, I think, one of the biggest changes in some respects, especially through the summer time. Coaches are asked occasionally, ‘What do you do in the summer?’ Well, ‘Recruit, recruit, recruit.’ They’re trying to connect with young people that may be interested in playing at our level, that may be interested in UW-Parkside. And they’re doing that by getting in their car and driving to AAU tournaments and softball tournaments and baseball tournaments, and by sitting in fields, sitting in gyms, sitting on tracks, all over the state and the region.
“None of that can happen right now, so trying to learn how to recruit in a virtual environment is a change, and everybody’s dealing with it in college athletics. But I think our coaches have done a really incredible job of doing that, being able to connect with people that are coming to Parkside next year and in some cases have never set foot on campus but through those virtual interactions were able to say, ‘Yeah, I want to go run for (cross country and track and field) Coach (Nick) Maas. I want to go to school at Parkside,’ despite never having set foot on campus.”
About how the RangerVision 2020 campaign to upgrade athletic facilities has been impacted:
AG: “If you would’ve asked me on March 10, ‘How are you feeling about progress at Parkside within the athletics department?’ I’d feel pretty good. So much of — in addition to what we’ve talked about, which is really diving into all things tied to COVID-19 and the health and safety pieces, the budgetary pieces, all that, the planning aspects of that — the other priorities remain, ‘How do we keep our progress going? How does this snowball keep moving in the right direction?’
“Because I feel so positive about where we have come, where we are going. And I will tell you, I still do. I think what this has definitely told me is, we were focused in the right areas before, and I think people continue to want to support us, continue to want to see our growth and our progress. So specifically on RangerVision 2020, we just announced a multi-year partnership with Educators Credit Union (in early July) that’s going to move the needle significantly with the De Simone Gym project. We have a really invested steering committee of alums and supporters that are helping us with fundraising efforts, and we’re meeting virtually.
“But that hasn’t slowed us down to be able to share information and to keep people excited and aware, I think, of what our goals are. And that’s really what it’s all been about. So nothing’s really changed with RangerVision 2020 in terms of our goals.”
About working with corporate partners:
AG: “There could be some positives from this tied to getting some things done now that we weren’t planning to do yet. And I also think certainly we’re sensitive to the economic situations that the vast majority of Americans are going through. So being sensitive to that, and also understanding that there are a lot of people and businesses out there that still have the capability of supporting us and maybe want to more now than ever.
“Because they know we need the help, and they want to see us reach the goals and the vision that we’ve set out. We’re definitely seeing that. Some people are easier to get in touch with. I think in some ways you’ve eliminated the travel barrier, you’ve eliminated some other things that people may be doing, and people want to talk about exciting stuff. People want to talk about positivity and progress, so we have felt people are excited to talk to us about where we’re going and understanding that with (the) bump in the road here, maybe in some cases they’ll slow down. But they’re excited to know our plans are in place, too.”
About how to approach the Black Lives Matter movement and the current social justice climate with coaches and student-athletes:
AG: “One of the great values of college athletics, and this is my own personal self-reflection ... has been my network is so much more diverse, and I am so much better educated and in tune as a white man with some things that my friends are going through, because of college athletics. Locker rooms are some of the most diverse places in this world, and I think that’s one of the great values of college athletics that has definitely been shown (recently).
“As it relates to our student-athletes, we certainly encourage them to use their voice. We have a very diverse group in a lot of different ways, and we encourage that. We’ve got great leaders. I think our staff has done a pretty good job of touching base with our student-athletes and checking in with them, making sure they’re doing OK. I’ve certainly had the opportunity to do that with some, as well, and it’s been good to connect with them. I did communicate with our student-athletes broadly via email, and one thing I did assure them is that we’re going to be a little bit more intentional about our efforts in terms of diversity and inclusion.
“I think our culture’s good as it relates to that. I think appreciation of differences is another core value of Ranger Impact, and I think we all live that organically. But as I’ve kind of self-reflected, I think we need to be a little bit more intentional, as well. So we’re excited about that.”
