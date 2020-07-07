Parkside athletics announces partnership with Educators Credit Union

UW-Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin and officials representing Educators Credit Union and the UW-Parkside Foundation last week announced an enhanced five-year partnership between Educators Credit Union and the Parkside athletic department.
The commitment from ECU will be directed to support RangerVision 2020, a $5 million facility and fundraising plan targeted to transform the athletics and recreation facilities at the university. With the agreement, Parkside announced it will create the Educators Credit Union Suite inside the Sports & Activity Center and Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium.
The suite will be located on the second floor of the Sports & Activity Center and will be used as a gameday suite during Parkside home games and other events inside the De Simone Gymnasium. It will also serve as a state-of-the-art classroom and meeting room for Parkside athletics and the university.
"UW-Parkside is an essential part of our community," Educators Credit Union CEO and President Linda Hoover said in a news release. "We're proud to support RangerVision 2020 and its first-class projects to help students maximize their education. The Educators Credit Union Suite creates an exceptional opportunity to view the Rangers' student-athletes and other events in De Simone Gymnasium."
RangerVision 2020 was publicly announced on March 5. With the five-year commitment from ECU, the campaign has surpassed $3 million in gifts and pledges.
"Educators Credit Union has been a supportive partner of UW-Parkside for decades, providing services to our students and support for the university," Gavin said. "We're so grateful for their interest in this enhanced partnership and for their support of RangerVision 2020. The Educators Credit Union Suite will be transformational, enhancing the atmosphere for all events in De Simone Gym while also creating a first-class space for day-to-day university use."
At the forefront of the De Simone Gymnasium enhancement plan is a complete reconstruction of the bleachers on both the north and south sides. New bleachers would include differentiated seating sections, premium chairback seats and designated sections for visitors and students. The project also plans to create a first-class VIP viewing area on the first level and add state-of-the-art video boards and scorer's tables.
The school plans to complete these renovations in summer 2021.
For more information about RangerVision 2020 or to support it, visit ParksideRangers.com/RangerVision2020. For more information about Educators Credit Union, visit www.ecu.com.
