Parkside athletics announces partnership with Educators Credit Union

UW-Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin and officials representing Educators Credit Union and the UW-Parkside Foundation last week announced an enhanced five-year partnership between Educators Credit Union and the Parkside athletic department.

The commitment from ECU will be directed to support RangerVision 2020, a $5 million facility and fundraising plan targeted to transform the athletics and recreation facilities at the university. With the agreement, Parkside announced it will create the Educators Credit Union Suite inside the Sports & Activity Center and Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium.

The suite will be located on the second floor of the Sports & Activity Center and will be used as a gameday suite during Parkside home games and other events inside the De Simone Gymnasium. It will also serve as a state-of-the-art classroom and meeting room for Parkside athletics and the university.

"UW-Parkside is an essential part of our community," Educators Credit Union CEO and President Linda Hoover said in a news release. "We're proud to support RangerVision 2020 and its first-class projects to help students maximize their education. The Educators Credit Union Suite creates an exceptional opportunity to view the Rangers' student-athletes and other events in De Simone Gymnasium."