Parkside issues spectator policy for soccer, volleyball matches

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference presidents and chancellors approved a new fan and spectator policy for the spring sports season, and the UW-Parkside athletic department issued an outline of updated policies for volleyball and men's and women's soccer on Thursday.
The policies also became effective Thursday.
For Parkside home events, only individuals that are on a team issued pass list will be admitted to a contest.
Here are the school's policies for each sport, per the release:
Volleyball
- Pass list only: Each Parkside student-athlete will be allowed four pre-approved individuals on the pass list; NCAA rules apply.
- Visiting teams are not allowed a pass list, per GLIAC policy.
- Individuals on the pass list will be required to show ID and provide a cell phone number for contact tracing, per university policy.
- Pass list individuals will be allowed in the facility 30 minutes before the start of the contest
- Spectators will be asked to leave the facility immediately following the conclusion of the contest.
Men's/women's Soccer
- Pass list only: Each Parkside and visiting student-athlete are allowed two pre-approved individuals on the pass list; NCAA rules apply.
- Individuals on the pass list will be required to show ID and provide a cell phone number for contact tracing, per facility policy.
- Visiting team pass list must be provided by the visiting coaching staff.
- Pass list individuals will be allowed in the facility 30 minutes before the start of the contest.
- Spectators will be asked to leave the facility immediately following the conclusion of the contest.
Also of note:
- Any individual who is not on the pass list will not be allowed entry.
- These policies are subject to change at any time.
- Spectators will be asked to leave the facility immediately following the conclusion of the contest.
- Parkside baseball and softball fan policies will be announced at a later date.
- For the health and safety of the Parkside community, those in attendance will be required to adhere to campus policies (such as wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, etc.). The university will continue to monitor the conditions and evaluate the possibility of welcoming additional audiences.
- No concessions will be available and no alcoholic carry-ins will be allowed.
- No pets will be allowed in the facility.