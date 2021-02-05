Parkside men can't muster enough offense in GLIAC road loss to Ashland

But Oraegbu was the only Parkside player to score in double figures. Sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. had nine points and two steals, redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau totaled eight points and six boards and freshman forward Colin O'Rourke had eight points and eight rebounds.

Parkside shot just 36.4 percent (16-of-44) from the field, including 18.8 percent (3-of-16) from 3-point range, and had nine assists to 13 turnovers.

Ashland, which won its third straight to improve to 7-4 overall (7-3 GLIAC) was led by 16 points from sophomore guard Brandon Haraway, 12 points from senior forward Derek Koch and eight points and 10 rebounds from redshirt senior guard Aaron Thompson.

Parkside got off to a fast start and took a 12-5 lead just over 5 minutes into the game on a fastbreak bucket by Hau. But the Rangers made just one field goal over the next 8 minutes, 4 seconds as Ashland built up a 24-19 lead that was slimmed to a one-point advantage at halftime, 27-26.

The lead seesawed in the second half until the Eagles built a five-point bulge at 47-42 on Thompson's layup with 3:47 to play. The Rangers cut the lead to one twice after that and each time had a chance to take the lead, but Sigmon committed a turnover with 2:16 remaining and Hau missed a jumper with 44 seconds left and Parkside trailing, 49-48.