Parkside men can't muster enough offense in GLIAC road loss to Ashland

Playing without its leading scorer against one of the top defensive teams in the conference was just a little too much for the UW-Parkside men's basketball team to overcome Friday.
Sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu did his best to carry the load and scored a game-high 19 points in the absence of redshirt senior guard Tray Croft — who didn't make the road trip this weekend due to a personal matter — but the Rangers just didn't have enough firepower in a 52-48 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss at Ashland (Ohio).
The loss snapped Parkside's four-game winning streak, as the Rangers dropped to 6-4 on their GLIAC-only schedule. The same teams play again in the same location at 3 p.m. Saturday.
In Friday's game, Parkside held Ashland to 35.6 percent (21-of-59) from the field but couldn't find enough offense. The Eagles entered the game allowing just 62.5 points per game, third-fewest in the GLIAC going into the weekend.
"We knew today was going to be a battle and points were going to be at a premium," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a news release. "Unfortunately, we just didn't make enough plays on the offensive end to pull the game out. Have to be ready to bounce back tomorrow."
Oraegbu made his share of plays, finishing 5-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range, and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. He also had a team-high eight rebounds, a block and two steals.
But Oraegbu was the only Parkside player to score in double figures. Sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. had nine points and two steals, redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau totaled eight points and six boards and freshman forward Colin O'Rourke had eight points and eight rebounds.
Parkside shot just 36.4 percent (16-of-44) from the field, including 18.8 percent (3-of-16) from 3-point range, and had nine assists to 13 turnovers.
Ashland, which won its third straight to improve to 7-4 overall (7-3 GLIAC) was led by 16 points from sophomore guard Brandon Haraway, 12 points from senior forward Derek Koch and eight points and 10 rebounds from redshirt senior guard Aaron Thompson.
Parkside got off to a fast start and took a 12-5 lead just over 5 minutes into the game on a fastbreak bucket by Hau. But the Rangers made just one field goal over the next 8 minutes, 4 seconds as Ashland built up a 24-19 lead that was slimmed to a one-point advantage at halftime, 27-26.
The lead seesawed in the second half until the Eagles built a five-point bulge at 47-42 on Thompson's layup with 3:47 to play. The Rangers cut the lead to one twice after that and each time had a chance to take the lead, but Sigmon committed a turnover with 2:16 remaining and Hau missed a jumper with 44 seconds left and Parkside trailing, 49-48.
Thompson then converted a putback with 16 seconds left to make it 51-48. After Hau missed a 3, Ashland's Ethan Conley missed the front end of a one-and-one with 5 seconds remaining and Hau rebounded. But after a 30-second timeout, Oraegbu turned it over on the Rangers' final possession and Koch added a free throw for the Eagles.
Wrestling
St. Cloud State 25, UW-Parkside 9
Redshirt junior Shane Gantz beat the top-ranked wrestler in NCAA Division II at 165 pounds, but the Rangers to the Huskies, the nation's top-ranked team, in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference dual match Thursday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
Parkside dropped to 1-4 on the season, while St. Cloud — which hasn't lost a dual match since 2016 — improved to 3-0.
The Rangers' wins came via Gantz over top-ranked Devin Fitzpatrick by a 3-1 decision at 165, senior Joe Arroyo over Paxton Creese by a 6-3 decision at 125 and freshman Ben Durocher by a 6-4 decision in a tiebreaker over Jake Barzowski at 157.
In the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, Arroyo was ranked No. 3, Gantz was ranked No. 12 and freshman Reece Worachek was ranked No. 8. Gantz and Arroyo each improved to 5-0 Thursday, while Worachek suffered his first defeat to drop to 4-1.
Parkside heads to Minnesota State in Mankato, Minn., for an NSIC dual match on Thursday, the Rangers' final dual of the season. The NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships are scheduled for Feb. 27 in Aberdeen, S.D.