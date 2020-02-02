Parkside men drop fourth straight

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team put forth a much better effort Saturday than it did Thursday.

Still, the shots just aren’t falling.

The Rangers battled Grand Valley State — ranked No. 20 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll — throughout Saturday’s game, but they fell into a 10-0 hole early and couldn’t make enough shots to get out of it en route to a 67-57 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss at the DeSimone Gymnasium.

It was the fourth straight defeat for Parkside and the second straight at home.

The Rangers are now below .500 both overall (10-11) and in the GLIAC (6-7). They’re in a three-way tie for seventh place overall in the 12-team conference, with the top eight earning berths in the conference tournament.

Saturday’s game was better than Thursday’s 70-49 loss to Davenport, but it’s not easy to win when you shoot 42 percent (21-of-50) to your opponent’s 55 percent (22-of-40), as was the case against Grand Valley State, which completed a season sweep of Parkside.

“I thought our effort and competitiveness were where they needed to be,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a news release. “We just weren’t able to put the ball in the basket enough to get a win.”