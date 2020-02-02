Parkside men drop fourth straight

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team put forth a much better effort Saturday than it did Thursday.
Still, the shots just aren’t falling.
The Rangers battled Grand Valley State — ranked No. 20 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll — throughout Saturday’s game, but they fell into a 10-0 hole early and couldn’t make enough shots to get out of it en route to a 67-57 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
It was the fourth straight defeat for Parkside and the second straight at home.
The Rangers are now below .500 both overall (10-11) and in the GLIAC (6-7). They’re in a three-way tie for seventh place overall in the 12-team conference, with the top eight earning berths in the conference tournament.
Saturday’s game was better than Thursday’s 70-49 loss to Davenport, but it’s not easy to win when you shoot 42 percent (21-of-50) to your opponent’s 55 percent (22-of-40), as was the case against Grand Valley State, which completed a season sweep of Parkside.
“I thought our effort and competitiveness were where they needed to be,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a news release. “We just weren’t able to put the ball in the basket enough to get a win.”
Redshirt sophomore guard Brandon Trimble scored 14 points to lead the Rangers, redshirt sophomore wing Brandon Hau posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and junior guard Ramar Evans went 3-of-5 from 3-point range and scored 13 points.
Jeremiah Ferguson scored a game-high 18 points for the Lakers, while Jake Van Tubbergen — the fourth-leading scorer in the GLIAC — had 17 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Grand Valley State (18-3 overall, 11-2 GLIAC) led 10-0 after 3 minutes, 36 seconds and 32-23 at halftime.
An Evans 3 with 3:52 left in the game pulled the Rangers within six at 56-50, but the Lakers squashed any possible rally with a quick 4-0 run.
UWP womenThe Parkside women hung with Grand Valley State — ranked No. 3 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll — early, but the Lakers used a 15-0 run spanning the first and second quarters to pull away for an 82-49 GLIAC win Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
The Rangers (12-9 overall) dropped into a first-place tie in the GLIAC North Division with Ferris State at 9-4. Grand Valley State is now 20-1 overall and 12-1 in the GLIAC but still trails second-ranked and undefeated Ashland by a game for first place in the South Division.
Redshirt senior guard Taylor Stephen led Parkside on Saturday with 13 points, junior guard Aina Cabrero Sinol had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals and sophomore guard Alyssa Nelson chipped in nine points.
The Rangers shot just 34.4 percent (21-of-61) from the field, including 16.7 percent (4-of-24) from beyond the arc.
Taryn Taugher scored a game-high 19 points for Grand Valley State.
The Parkside men’s and women’s teams now hit the road for back-to-back weekends, starting in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this week against Northern Michigan on Thursday and Michigan Tech on Saturday.
Mike Johnson