Parkside men head to Lake Superior State, women host Lakers this weekend

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team will look to snap a two-game losing streak on its final two-game road trip of the regular season.

The Rangers will make the trek to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference set against Lake Superior State on Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at noon.

After winning six of seven, the Rangers hit a bump at home over the last week, losing the second game of a two-game weekend series to Wayne State (Mich.) on Saturday before dropping a single game to Purdue Northwest on Tuesday night.

With four games left in the 18-game GLIAC-only regular season, Parkside is alone in second place in the North Division at 8-6, one game behind 9-5 Michigan Tech. The Rangers host the Huskies for two games next weekend to conclude the regular season.

Lake Superior State and Purdue Northwest are tied for third place at 7-7.

The Lakers are coming off a big 84-82 home win over Ferris State on Tuesday night and have won three of their last four.

Junior forward Kemon Bassett leads Lake Superior State with 15.7 points per game, which is tied for sixth in the GLIAC. Junior guard Justin Fischer is fourth with 8.1 rebounds per game.