Parkside men head to Lake Superior State, women host Lakers this weekend

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team will look to snap a two-game losing streak on its final two-game road trip of the regular season.
The Rangers will make the trek to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference set against Lake Superior State on Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at noon.
After winning six of seven, the Rangers hit a bump at home over the last week, losing the second game of a two-game weekend series to Wayne State (Mich.) on Saturday before dropping a single game to Purdue Northwest on Tuesday night.
With four games left in the 18-game GLIAC-only regular season, Parkside is alone in second place in the North Division at 8-6, one game behind 9-5 Michigan Tech. The Rangers host the Huskies for two games next weekend to conclude the regular season.
Lake Superior State and Purdue Northwest are tied for third place at 7-7.
The Lakers are coming off a big 84-82 home win over Ferris State on Tuesday night and have won three of their last four.
Junior forward Kemon Bassett leads Lake Superior State with 15.7 points per game, which is tied for sixth in the GLIAC. Junior guard Justin Fischer is fourth with 8.1 rebounds per game.
The Lakers are averaging 76.1 points per game, which ranks second in the GLIAC behind only Purdue Northwest.
"This will be a big challenge," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "Lake can definitely score, and they create difficult matchups for us. We are going to have to keep the tempo down and find a way to grind out a win."
Parkside, meanwhile, will play the rest of the season without redshirt senior guard Tray Croft, the Rangers' leading scorer. Croft was ruled academically ineligible earlier this week. Parkside has been without Croft for five games and has gone 2-3.
With Croft out, sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu leads the Rangers with 13.4 points per game and is also first with 5.5 rebounds per game. Redshirt junior guard Brandon Hau is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, freshman forward Colin O'Rourke is averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and senior guard Ramar Evans is averaging 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Parkside women
The Parkside women's team will host Lake Superior State in a two-game GLIAC series at the DeSimone Gymnasium on Saturday and Sunday. Both games are at 3 p.m.
The Rangers snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 72-69 win over Purdue Northwest in Hammond, Ind. The Rangers are 7-7 on their GLIAC-only schedule and tied for second place in the North Division with Northern Michigan, four games behind 13-1 Michigan Tech.
Parkside junior guard Alyssa Nelson is on a torrid scoring streak with 32 and 35 points in Parkside's last two games, both career highs. Nelson now leads the conference with 21.1 points per game and has won back-to-back GLIAC North Player of the Year honors.
Junior wing Hannah Plockelman is averaging 11.4 points per game and is third in the conference in rebounding with 7.7 per contest.
Lake Superior State is in last place in the North with a 1-13 record and is led by sophomore guard Margot Woughter's 14 points per game.