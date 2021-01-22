Parkside men ice cold in loss at Grand Valley State

When you hold an opponent under 60 points, it's a good bet you're going to win the game.
But not when you score under 50 yourself.
That was the scenario for the UW-Parkside men's basketball team Friday afternoon in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game in Allendale, Mich., as the Rangers suffered a miserable shooting performance against a big, physical Grand Valley State squad en route to a 59-42 defeat.
The Lakers entered the game holding opponents to 60.8 points per game, the second-lowest total in the GLIAC, and 37.4 percent from the field, the lowest number in the conference.
The Rangers struggled to hit anything on Friday, open or otherwise, shooting a dismal 28.3 percent (17-of-60) from the field and 15.6 percent (5-of-32) from 3-point range.
No Parkside player scored in double figures, as redshirt senior guard Tray Croft and sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu scored eight apiece to lead the team and senior guard Ramar Evans scored seven.
It was especially frustrating for the Rangers, since their defensive effort was good enough to win. Though Grand Valley State did shoot 53.3 percent, that came on just 45 field-goal attempts because the Lakers turned the ball over 22 times.
Parkside, which will only play GLIAC games this season, dropped to 2-3 and must find a way to get its offense going against Grand Valley State when the teams meet again at 4 p.m. Saturday in Allendale.
"We had some good looks early and didn't make them, and it just snowballed on us," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "They are so big and physical around the rim, we knew we'd have to make some 3s, and we were ice cold.
"That's the first time playing in that gym for most of our guys, and it showed. It's too bad, because I thought we played fairly well defensively. Usually if you hold someone to 59, you have a chance. But not tonight.
"Hopefully we will bounce back tomorrow."
Grand Valley State, which improved to 4-1 and was just outside the Top 25 in the latest D2SIDA poll, had all five of its starters score in double figures. Jake Van Tubbergen and Christian Negron scored 12 each, while Isaac Gassman, Jordan Harris and Deleon Brown scored 10 apiece.
Evans and redshirt junior wing Brandon Hau paced the Rangers on the glass with five boards each, and Hau added three steals. Grand Valley State outrebounded Parkside, 37-29.
The Lakers, who never trailed, steadily built their lead to 31-16 at halftime, and the Rangers never cut it under 10 in the second half.