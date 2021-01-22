Parkside men ice cold in loss at Grand Valley State

When you hold an opponent under 60 points, it's a good bet you're going to win the game.

But not when you score under 50 yourself.

That was the scenario for the UW-Parkside men's basketball team Friday afternoon in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game in Allendale, Mich., as the Rangers suffered a miserable shooting performance against a big, physical Grand Valley State squad en route to a 59-42 defeat.

The Lakers entered the game holding opponents to 60.8 points per game, the second-lowest total in the GLIAC, and 37.4 percent from the field, the lowest number in the conference.

The Rangers struggled to hit anything on Friday, open or otherwise, shooting a dismal 28.3 percent (17-of-60) from the field and 15.6 percent (5-of-32) from 3-point range.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

No Parkside player scored in double figures, as redshirt senior guard Tray Croft and sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu scored eight apiece to lead the team and senior guard Ramar Evans scored seven.

It was especially frustrating for the Rangers, since their defensive effort was good enough to win. Though Grand Valley State did shoot 53.3 percent, that came on just 45 field-goal attempts because the Lakers turned the ball over 22 times.