Parkside men pushed around by Davenport

"The only way to counteract that (a physical disadvantage) is to be skilled and be smart, and we're not shooting the ball well," Reigel said. "We haven't shot the ball well all year, and I can't find five guys that have a great basketball IQ right now, either. So it's not a real good combination.

"For teams that are just going to decide to get up and get after us, we're going to have trouble with that right now."

Indeed, the stats displayed the dominance of Davenport (15-7 overall, 7-5 GLIAC) on Thursday.

The Panthers out-rebounded the Rangers, 44-29, and Parkside shot a chilly 36.5 percent (19-of-52) from the field, including 15.8 percent (3-of-19) from 3-point range. Freshman guard Solomon Oraegbu led Parkside with 13 points, but the team's next-highest scorer was senior reserve forward Jonathan Morrobel with seven.

"When your percentages aren't very good, you don't shoot it with much confidence," Reigel said. "That's what we have. Look at our shooting percentages from 3. Very few guys should be shooting it with confidence based on their track record this year."