Parkside men pushed around by Davenport

SOMERS — The Davenport men's basketball team was bigger, stronger and more athletic than UW-Parkside on Thursday night.
And, like they've done for parts of this season, the Rangers shot poorly and didn't make smart plays.
You can make up for a couple deficiencies. But all of those?
Not possible.
The Rangers struggled with everything Thursday, as Davenport dominated Parkside from start to finish in a 70-49 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
The Rangers are now .500 both overall (10-10) and in the conference (6-6). They've followed a four-game winning streak with a three-game losing streak and are tied for fourth place with Lake Superior State in the six-team GLIAC North Division.
"Physically, they just decided to get after us, and they're bigger, stronger and more athletic," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "When we got pushed around, we didn't fight back. That's a problem. Physically, we're not where we need to be. We're not strong enough, we're not physical enough, so that's a problem."
It will continue to be so Saturday afternoon if the Rangers don't do other things well against Grand Valley State, which was ranked No. 20 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll. The Lakers beat the Rangers, 73-47, on Dec. 5 in Allendale, Mich.
"The only way to counteract that (a physical disadvantage) is to be skilled and be smart, and we're not shooting the ball well," Reigel said. "We haven't shot the ball well all year, and I can't find five guys that have a great basketball IQ right now, either. So it's not a real good combination.
"For teams that are just going to decide to get up and get after us, we're going to have trouble with that right now."
Indeed, the stats displayed the dominance of Davenport (15-7 overall, 7-5 GLIAC) on Thursday.
The Panthers out-rebounded the Rangers, 44-29, and Parkside shot a chilly 36.5 percent (19-of-52) from the field, including 15.8 percent (3-of-19) from 3-point range. Freshman guard Solomon Oraegbu led Parkside with 13 points, but the team's next-highest scorer was senior reserve forward Jonathan Morrobel with seven.
"When your percentages aren't very good, you don't shoot it with much confidence," Reigel said. "That's what we have. Look at our shooting percentages from 3. Very few guys should be shooting it with confidence based on their track record this year."
Parkside did have two usual frontcourt starters, redshirt sophomore wing Brandon Hau and redshirt sophomore center Joey St. Pierre, limited to 12 and 11 minutes respectively, due to illness. But Reigel certainly wouldn't use that as an excuse.
Parkside's 88-79 win at Davenport on Dec. 7 — the Rangers' only road win this season — was also a factor in the Panthers' hot start. They never trailed and drained three 3s on their way to a 14-2 lead.
"I think it fired Davenport up," Reigel said of that December game. "They were clearly focused and really got after us early. We're too young to be over-confident in anything."
Davenport, led by redshirt senior guard Janeau Jobert's 15 points, authored a fitting ending to the first half. The Panthers scored on a fastbreak with 16 seconds left before halftime when they beat the Rangers down the floor, then after a blocked shot Evan Hines sank a halfcourt shot at the buzzer from the Rangers' logo for a 38-19 halftime lead.
Davenport led by as many as 34 in the second half, and soon after the teams emptied their benches.