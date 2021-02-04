Parkside men put 4-game winning streak on the line at Ashland

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team will look to extend its four-game winning streak during a two-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road trip this weekend.

It won't be easy.

The Rangers (6-3 overall and GLIAC) embark on their third road trip of the season when play at Ashland (Ohio) on Friday and Saturday. Both games begin at 3 p.m.

Parkside won the second game of a road series at Grand Valley State on Jan. 23 before a single victory at Purdue Northwest on Jan. 26 and a home sweep of Saginaw Valley State last weekend at the DeSimone Gymnasium. With half of the 18-game GLIAC slate in the books, the Rangers are tied for first place in the GLIAC North Division with Michigan Tech, a game ahead of Purdue Northwest and Ferris State, both 5-4.

But the Rangers will have to play this weekend without probably their most indispensable player in redshirt senior guard Tray Croft, who leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game and is tied for the lead in rebounding at 5.1 per game.

Parkside coach Luke Reigel said Croft won't make the trip due to a personal matter.