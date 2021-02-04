Parkside men put 4-game winning streak on the line at Ashland

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team will look to extend its four-game winning streak during a two-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road trip this weekend.
It won't be easy.
The Rangers (6-3 overall and GLIAC) embark on their third road trip of the season when play at Ashland (Ohio) on Friday and Saturday. Both games begin at 3 p.m.
Parkside won the second game of a road series at Grand Valley State on Jan. 23 before a single victory at Purdue Northwest on Jan. 26 and a home sweep of Saginaw Valley State last weekend at the DeSimone Gymnasium. With half of the 18-game GLIAC slate in the books, the Rangers are tied for first place in the GLIAC North Division with Michigan Tech, a game ahead of Purdue Northwest and Ferris State, both 5-4.
But the Rangers will have to play this weekend without probably their most indispensable player in redshirt senior guard Tray Croft, who leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game and is tied for the lead in rebounding at 5.1 per game.
Parkside coach Luke Reigel said Croft won't make the trip due to a personal matter.
So the Rangers will be without Croft in dealing with a veteran Ashland team that's coming off a GLIAC sweep of Davenport on the road last weekend to improve to 6-4 overall and 6-3 in the conference, a full game ahead of Grand Valley State and Wayne State, both 4-3, atop the GLIAC South Division.
Sophomore point guard Brandon Haraway leads the Eagles with 13.6 points per game, redshirt senior guard Aaron Thompson is averaging 9.7 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game and senior forward Derek Koch is averaging 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Ashland is allowing just 62.5 points per game, third-fewest in the GLIAC.
"This is a veteran team that can really defend," Reigel said. "They make it difficult to score for the entire 40 minutes. Offensively, they have a weapon at every spot. Haraway is a fantastic point guard. Thompson can attack the basket. And Koch is one of the better big men in the league.
"So we will have our hands full."
In the absence of Croft, Parkside's leading scorer is sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu, who's averaging 13.9 points per game. He's also averaging 5.1 rebounds per game, tied for the team lead with Croft, redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau and senior guard Ramar Evans.
Hau is also averaging 9.4 points per game, while Evans is averaging 7.9. Freshman forward Colin O'Rourke has started six of the Rangers' nine games and is averaging 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
Women
The Rangers are seeking some consistency, and they'll hope to find it against one of the top programs in NCAA Division II this weekend.
Parkside, which has won the first game and lost the second in each of its last three series, will host Ashland at the DeSimone Gymnasium on Saturday and Sunday. Both games are at 1 p.m.
The Rangers are 4-5 both overall and in the GLIAC and are in third place alone in the GLIAC North Division halfway through the schedule. Michigan Tech (8-1) is four games ahead of Parkside for first place and Northern Michigan (6-3) is two games ahead for second.
Into the DeSimone comes Ashland, which is in an unfamiliar position outside the NCAA Division II national polls. The Eagles (6-3 overall and GLIAC) had been on a 33-game winning streak, the second-longest in program history, before a loss at Grand Valley State on Jan. 16 precipitated a three-game losing streak.
But Ashland, which won the 2017 national championship with a 37-0 record, bounced back last weekend with a pair of GLIAC home wins against Davenport. The Eagles are tied for second place in the GLIAC South Division with Northwood, two games behind 8-1 Grand Valley State.
Sophomore forward Annie Roshak leads Ashland with 21.6 points per game, which ranks second in the conference.
Parkside junior guard Alyssa Nelson is fifth in the GLIAC at 18.2 points per game.