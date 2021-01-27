Parkside men, women both win vs. Purdue Northwest

"I loved the way we shared the basketball tonight," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a news release. "I don't remember the last time we had seven players in double figures.

"Brandon Hau played an outstanding game, as well. He really competed on both ends of the floor. To win two out of three road games in five days against two very good teams is not easy to do. Now we have to get ready for a very physical Saginaw team on a short turnaround."

Sigmon gave Parkside a 24-23 lead on a 3-pointer with 8 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half, and the Rangers never trailed after that. They opened things up with a 17-5 run and led at halftime, 46-39.

Parkside women

Junior guard Alyssa Nelson drained a floater with 2.2 seconds left in the game to deliver the Parkside women's team a 74-72 GLIAC win over Purdue Northwest on Tuesday at the DeSimone Gymnasium in another thriller for the Rangers.

Parkside improved to 3-4 and has had six of its seven games decided by four points or less. The Rangers play back-to-back games against Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich., this weekend, at 4 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Nelson had a massive game for Parkside on Tuesday with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.