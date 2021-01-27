Parkside men, women both win vs. Purdue Northwest

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team had no issue putting the ball in the hoop Tuesday night.
Led by double-doubles from redshirt senior guard Tray Croft and redshirt junior wing Brandon Hau, seven Rangers scored in double figures in a 93-81 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference shootout win over Purdue Northwest in Hammond, Ind.
Parkside improved to 4-3 in its GLIAC-only schedule. This was one of two single games against Purdue Northwest, the Rangers' travel partner this season. The teams play again Feb. 16 at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
Meanwhile, Parkside returns to back-to-back play when it hosts Saginaw Valley State on Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone. Both games begin at 3 p.m.
Croft, coming off a GLIAC North Division Player of the Week award, had a huge all-around game night Tuesday with 10 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals. Hau totaled 14 points, 12 boards and three assists.
Junior center Bryce Prochaska scored a team-high and career-high 16 points for the Rangers, freshman forward Colin O'Rourke scored 14, sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. scored 11 and senior guard Ramar Evans and freshman guard Josiah Palmer added 10 each.
Parkside had 23 assists and shot 55.1 percent (38-of-69) from the field. The Rangers made 10 3-pointers, making it back-to-back games with 10 or more 3s.
"I loved the way we shared the basketball tonight," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a news release. "I don't remember the last time we had seven players in double figures.
"Brandon Hau played an outstanding game, as well. He really competed on both ends of the floor. To win two out of three road games in five days against two very good teams is not easy to do. Now we have to get ready for a very physical Saginaw team on a short turnaround."
Sigmon gave Parkside a 24-23 lead on a 3-pointer with 8 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half, and the Rangers never trailed after that. They opened things up with a 17-5 run and led at halftime, 46-39.
Parkside women
Junior guard Alyssa Nelson drained a floater with 2.2 seconds left in the game to deliver the Parkside women's team a 74-72 GLIAC win over Purdue Northwest on Tuesday at the DeSimone Gymnasium in another thriller for the Rangers.
Parkside improved to 3-4 and has had six of its seven games decided by four points or less. The Rangers play back-to-back games against Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich., this weekend, at 4 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Nelson had a massive game for Parkside on Tuesday with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.
Junior wing Hannah Plockelman also scored 18 points and grabbed eight boards for Parkside, while senior guard Alexis Vaughn scored 13 points.
Parkside overcame 18 turnovers and battled back from a seven-point third-quarter deficit. The Rangers then managed to secure the win on Nelson's big shot after the Pride had gone on a 13-0 run to tie the game.
"I didn't think we really played with the intensity that we needed, both on offense and defense," Parkside coach Jen Conely said via the Parkside athletics Twitter feed. "We had a lot of turnovers, too, but I was really proud of our team, how we battled back.
"... I thought Alyssa Nelson and Hannah Plockelman played out of their mind."